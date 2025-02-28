UCFC Nearly Completes Epic Comeback, Falls 9-8

February 28, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

ST. LOUIS, MO - Utica City FC nearly pulled off a dramatic comeback, scoring five goals in the fourth quarter, but ultimately fell 9-8 to the St. Louis Ambush on Star Wars Night at The Family Arena. The road trip continues tomorrow as Utica City faces the Kansas City Comets.

The Ambush struck first at 11:28 of the opening quarter when William Eskay found space in the high slot and fired a shot past Andrew Coughlin to give St. Louis a 1-0 lead. Utica City responded just over two minutes later when Barbaro Shelier buried a loose ball in front after a scramble, tying the game at 1-1. Despite UCFC controlling possession and outplaying their opponent, the first quarter ended in a deadlock.

In the second quarter, St. Louis regained the lead at 10:55 when James Thomas capitalized on a chance to make it 2-1. Coughlin kept Utica City in the game with two huge saves in the final minutes of the half, but the visitors entered the break trailing by one.

Utica City pulled even early in the third, as Cole Stephens finished off a setup from Meny Silva at 2:25 to make it 2-2. However, St. Louis answered quickly, with Raphael Araujo finishing a pass from Riley Urie at 5:25 to restore the Ambush's lead. Less than 90 seconds later, Thomas struck again to extend the advantage to 4-2. Jayce Berger brought UCFC back within one, deflecting a shot from Shelier into the net at 8:55, but St. Louis responded immediately. Thomas completed his hat trick at 10:09, and Duduca Carvalho converted a penalty kick at 12:05, putting the Ambush up 6-3 heading into the final quarter.

Utica City stormed back in the fourth, starting with Sergio Pinal's goal off a deflection from Mehrshad Ahmadi at 4:49 to cut the deficit to 6-4. However, Eskay netted his second of the night against UCFC's sixth attacker at 6:48, and he struck again at 8:11 to give St. Louis its largest lead of the night at 8-4. Utica refused to go down quietly, as Ahmadi finished off a pass from Geo Alves at 11:57, and Nilton de Andrade converted a backdoor feed from Vinicius Dantas at 12:21 to make it 8-6. The Ambush momentarily stifled the comeback with Carvalho's second goal at 12:31, but Shelier (13:46) and Dantas (14:30) each found the net with the sixth attacker to bring Utica within one in the final seconds. Despite the late push, time ran out on the visitors, sealing a 9-8 defeat.

Utica City FC will look to bounce back quickly as they complete their road trip tomorrow against the Kansas City Comets.

