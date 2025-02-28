Wave Prepare for Visit from Rival Comets Sunday

February 28, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Zach Reget of the Kansas City Comets

After a pretty rough past couple of weeks; losing at home to Texas, heading west and losing twice there; the 7-time champion Milwaukee Wave are ready for a dose of home and the best fans in the Major Arena Soccer League as they take on the rival Kansas City Comets this Sunday afternoon at 4pm in beautiful downtown Milwaukee.

"We don't like where we are in the standings right now," exclaimed Milwaukee Wave Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero. "We know Kansas City is going to bring everything they've got; this is a game that could turn our season around. It's going to be electric and ee're looking forward to it. "

Kansas City is ranked second in the Major Arena Soccer League standings just under the Chihuahua Savage; who are the first team to clinch a spot in the playoffs so far. The Comets also have Kenosha, Wisconsin's very own Zach Reget who sits second on the team with 14 goals on the season and they recently signed Milwaukee Wave fan favorite Stefan Mijatovic earlier this week; who if you remember, started the indoor soccer brawl seen around the world.

"As an organization, this is a calculated move, and we are aware of the risks," said Kansas City Comets Managing Partner Brian Budzinski. "We hope that over time Stefan shows our community that those risks are worth the rewards. He has been cleared by the MASL and Kansas City Comets to play."

Milwaukee is currently ranked seventh in the MASL and are entering Sunday's game on a three-game losing streak; Texas, San Diego, Empire. The Wave have made some big moves of their own in the signing of "The King' Franck Tayou, the MASL's all-time leading point scorer.

"Anytime you can a get a goal scorer of Francks ability; it's exciting," added Oliviero. "If you look at one of the areas that we need to improve on as a team it's putting the ball in the back of the net and having him join us is really exciting! I think the fans are going to be in for a big treat."

Milwaukee Wave vs Kansas City Comets - Sunday, March 2 at 4:05pm CT at UWM Panther Arena.

It's the Wave to the Past game and we'll recognizing Milwaukee Wave alumni; make a very special announcement in regards to Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero PLUS a postgame party with players and alumni at the Ambassador Hotel after the game!

Get tickets and more information at MilwaukeeWave.com.

