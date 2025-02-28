Empire's Fabián Named MASL Offensive Player of the Week

February 28, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Empire Strykers News Release







Ontario, Calif. - The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) has recognized Empire Strykers midfielder Marco Fabián for his standout play during week 13 of the 2024-25 regular season, naming the Mexican star MASL Offensive Player of the Week. Fabián's attacking heroics powered the Strykers' 10-1 rout of hosts Dallas Sidekicks on February 20.

Tacoma's Chris Toth was named MASL Goalkeeper of the Week, and Kansas City's Chad Vandegriffe received MASL Defensive Player of the Week honors.

In the away match at Dallas, Fabián and teammate Justin Stinson led the charge inside the opposition half, contributing four points and three points, respectively.

Two-time FIFA World Cup veteran Fabián opened the scoring from Leonardo Espinoza in the first quarter and completed his brace after the break. On a directly taken free kick from the center of the yellow line, he rifled a right-footed bullet around the wall and inside the right post to make it 5-0. The Chivas de Guadalajara legend would go on to assist on an Espinoza netter for 7-0 before to end of the third period, followed by his second helper on the day's final goal, as he set up Stinson against six attackers in the fourth quarter.

Marco Fabián and his Empire Strykers host the Texas Outlaws on Sunday, March 2. Tickets are available here.

