Strykers Acquire Somow from Utica in Deadline Day Deal

February 28, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Empire Strykers News Release







Ontario, Calif. - The Empire Strykers added forward Issak Somow to its roster on Thursday afternoon, acquiring the 27-year-old from Utica City FC in exchange for cash considerations. The deadline day move sees the Strykers secure Somow's services through the 2026-27 Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) season.

"We're excited to have brought in a very talented player of outstanding character," said Empire's executive vice president Jimmy Nordberg. "Despite his young age, Issak is a known commodity in the MASL, having gathered significant experience over the years and having shown tremendous growth potential. We can't wait for him to arrive and start working with our coaches."

A native of Kenya, Issak Somow came to the Utica, New York, area as a child. After attending Thomas R. Proctor High School, he remained local to play his college soccer first with Herkimer College in 2016 and then with Mohawk Valley Community College in 2018, followed by stints with the NPSL's Syracuse FC, with Germany's SG Eiterfeld/Leimbach, SV Neuhof and SV Hummetroth, and with United Elite Krajisnik FC in the UPSL and later in NISA Nation. Somow played for Krajisnik as recently as last year.

The 6'1" attacker signed with MASL club Utica City FC prior to 2021-22. In just under four full campaigns with Utica, he amassed 70 appearances, 14 goals and 6 assists. In the summer of 2023, he was part of the Newtown Pride FC team that won the inaugural edition of The Soccer Tournament (TST) under current Strykers head coach Onua Obasi, playing in all seven games while scoring once and bagging two helpers. TST is a prestigious small-sided competition that features recently retired stars of the outdoor game, many of the top players from around the MASL and a winner-take-all prize pot of a million dollars.

"I'm grateful to UCFC and Empire for giving me a fresh start and allowing me to test myself in a different environment," said Somow. "I'm excited to become part of a quality roster that plays an exciting brand of soccer. My goal is to really establish myself as a key contributor on offense so I can help the Strykers defend their playoff position and make some noise in the postseason."

The Empire Strykers return to MASL action when they host the Texas Outlaws on Sunday, March 2. Tickets are available.

