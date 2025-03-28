Empire's Stinson Named MASL Offensive Player of the Week

March 28, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Empire Strykers News Release







Ontario, Calif. - The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) has recognized Empire Strykers star Justin Stinson for his standout play during week 17 of the 2024-25 regular season, naming the St. Louis native MASL Offensive Player of the Week. Stinson's back-to-back hat tricks powered the Strykers' strong showing in their 7-10 loss as San Diego as well as the team's electric comeback from five goals down in the rematch in Ontario the very next day, which ended with a point and an 8-9 overtime defeat.

Chris Toth was named MASL Goalkeeper of the Week, and fellow Tacoma man Adrian Correa received MASL Defensive Player of the Week honors.

In Empire's away match on March 22, Stinson led the charge inside the opposition half, scoring three times in the second quarter to help his side to a 4-2 halftime lead. After he made it 1-1, receiving the ball from Bryce Watson and driving a powerful left-footed shot inside the far post from the left, the 27-year-old converted an Alan Perez helper to level the match again - this time at two apiece. He would later show off his dizzying skills by spinning around two defenders and firing an unstoppable effort into the net for his team's fourth.

On March 23, in front of a record-setting crowd of 7,384, Stinson scored in the second, third and fourth periods, contributing to a stunning comeback by Empire, which managed to take the game into overtime after trailing 1-6 nine minutes from halftime. Having cut the hosts' deficit to 1-3 on a Robert Palmer restart in the second quarter, Stinson took full advantage of another Palmer pass after the break, hitting a powerful half-volley from the left that whizzed across the frame of the goal and into the upper corner for 2-6. During the Strykers' dramatic late rally, the midfielder made it 6-7 on an assist by Mounir Alami.

Justin Stinson and company take on hosts Dallas Sidekicks in the Empire Strykers' regular season finale tomorrow, Saturday, March 29, at 5 PM PST.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.