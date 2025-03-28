St. Louis Ambush Win Fifth Straight

March 28, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Louis Ambush battle the Milwaukee Wave

Saint Charles, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush concluded the home portion of their 2024-25 Major Arena Soccer League season with their fifth consecutive win when they defeated the Milwaukee Wave 8-6 Friday night at The Family. The win improves the Ambush to 11-11-1 on the season, while Milwaukee drops to 13-8-2.

The first quarter saw the Ambush take a 2-1 lead on goals from Rob Williamson (unassisted) and James Thomas, assisted by Moh Ndiaye. Milwaukee's goal was the first of the game and came from Stuart Grable.

In the first minute of the second quarter, Milwaukee drew even on a goal from Alex Sanchez. St. Louis regained the lead when Jeff Michaud found the back of the net. After the second Ambush goal, Milwaukee replaced goalkeeper William Banahene in goal by Augie Rey. In the eighth minute of the period, Taylor Pill scored for the visitors to again knot the score (3-3). The Ambush would take a two-goal lead before the first half ended on goals two minutes apart, both assisted by Lucas Almeida. The first was Will Eskay on a restart and the second was a Duduca bazooka from Duduca Carvalho. At haltime, St. Louis enjoyed a 5-3 lead at halftime.

In the fifth minute of the third frame, Rey was penalized for tripping and the Ambush were awarded a penalty kick. Banahene came back in to face Thomas, who fired a rocket into the upper corner for his second tally of the contest and a 6-3 score.

Early in the fourth quarter, the teams traded goals, with Ndiaye scoring for St. Louis with Almeida getting his third assist, then 13 seconds later Cam Will scored for the Wave to make it a 7-4 duel. In the sixth minute of the fourth quarter, Milwaukee's Kyle Crain was sent to the sin bin for boarding, giving St. Louis a power play. Carvalho tallied his second of the game to give the Ambush an 8-4 lead. The Wave put the sixth attacker in play and the strategy proved to be effective, with goals from Larsen Rogers and Kyle Crain just over a minute apart, to shave the lead to 8-6. Neither team scored again, the Ambush defense held strong and the final buzzer signaled the triumph for St. Louis

The two teams conclude the regular season when they clash again on Sunday, March 30 at 5:05 p.m. CDT at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

