St. Louis Ambush Play on Road Friday, at Home Sunday

Published on December 18, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Charles, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush play twice this weekend; on the road Friday and at home on Sunday. On Friday, December 19, the Ambush travel to Ontario, California to battle the Empire Strykers at 9:05 p.m. CT at the Toyota Arena. The Ambush return home to The Family Arena on Sunday, December 21 to host the Kansas City Comets at 3:05 p.m. CT.

St. Louis comes into the weekend with a 1-2-0 record and hopes to capitalize on the momentum of an exciting 7-6 overtime win over the Milwaukee Wave in their most recent contest last Sunday.

Empire comes into the weekend at 1-1-0 and are looking to bounce back from a 6-3 loss to San Diego their last time out. Kansas City is currently enjoying first place in the MASL with a 4-2-0 record. The Comets are coming off an 11-5 triumph over Utica City FC last Sunday.

The two losses the Ambush have suffered thus far were against the Comets and Sunday's game it the first of four in a row against the Missouri rivals, so the Ambush will aim to turn the tables on the league leader when they clash on Sunday.

