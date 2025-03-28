Wave Fall Short Friday in Hard Fought Battle Against St. Louis; Rematch Sunday in Milwaukee.

After the first Milwaukee goal, scored by Stuart Grable; the announcers were quick to reveal that the Ambush had a 1-8 record when the opposing team scored first; St. Louis was out to prove everyone wrong and never backed down defeating the 7-time champions Friday night 8 - 6 at The Family Arena in St. Charles, Missouri.

"We lacked consistency but we had a new group of guys out there," said Milwaukee Wave Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero. "Proud of their effort. I thought it was great but then we beat ourselves at times but at the end of the day I think they all gained alot of valuable experience."

Notably missing tonight in St. Louis were Ian Bennett, Franck Tayou, Mario Alvarez, Max Ferdinand, Derek Huffman, Tony Walls, Ricardo Carvalho and Andre Hayne

"It's a must win for us now in the final game of the season; we're treating it like a playoff game and hoping the fans come out," exclaimed Oliviero. "Will it be our full playoff roster? Yes and no. We don't know 100% yet but it's going to be as close as possible to the team we send to San Diego."

The Ambush are on a 5-game winning streak after tonight's win and bring the momentum to Milwaukee Sunday evening at 5:05pm.

"St. Louis is the hottest team in the league right now," added Oliviero. "Gotta give them full credit to put themselves in that situation for the last game of the season but we're going to shut it down and I know we'll have the full support of our fans. I'm looking forward to a raucous atmosphere Sunday."

Milwaukee Wave vs. St. Louis Ambush

Sunday, March 30 - 5:05pm - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Wave fans, this is YOUR NIGHT! We're celebrating YOU - the loudest, proudest fans in all of sports during our FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT! We'll also be honoring a Wave legend, #21 Giuliano Oliviero, when we raise his number to the rafters!

Learn more and get tickets at MilwaukeeWave.com.

