Wave Advance to Semis After Defeating Rival Comets Saturday Night

April 6, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Milwaukee Wave News Release









Milwaukee Wave celebrates a goal

Oceanside, CA - For the second straight year, the Milwaukee Wave and Kansas City Comets would end up meeting in the playoffs, and the highly anticipated match did not disappoint once again. Milwaukee was hoping to avenge their overtime defeat last season at the hands of the Comets, while the team hailing from Independence, Missouri, was hoping to get back to the Ron Newman Cup Finals, where they lost to the eventual 2 time defending Champion Chihuahua Savage. The winner of this match would go on to face the very same Savage on Sunday. Ultimately it would be the Wave securing their spot in the Ron Newman Cup playoffs semi finals with a statement 11-7 victory over their arch rivals.

"Im extremely proud of the performance, proud of the guys, but at the same time, we don't want to get too hyped up at the moment, as we have a quick turn around, and go on to face the Savage tomorrow." Stated Head Coach Giuliano Olivero.

Kansas City would open the scoring just 24 seconds into the game, when a Lucas Sousa shot redirected off the post and in, assisted by Wisconsin's own Zach Reget. Javi Steinwascher would equalize for the Wave with an intelligent quick restart from beyond midfield, catching the unsuspecting Nicolau Neto off his line, for his only goal of the evening.

A series of lead changes would occur during the second quarter with the first coming through a Stefan Mijatovic Restart, at the yellow line, followed up with a Kyle Grieg finish inside the box for the 3-1 advantage in favor of the Comets. After a handling infraction, the Comets Christian Anderaos to the box for two minutes, the ensuing powerplay resulted in an Alex Sanchez Powerplay goal bringing the Wave back within 1 goal at 2-3. A Derek Huffman goal assisted by Alex Steinwascher, brought Milwaukee level at 3-3, until the aforementioned Alex Steinwascher, would give Milwaukee its first lead of the night at 4-3. However, the rally was short lived as Junior Kazeem would level once again at 4-4, completing a frenzied 2nd quarter, going into the halftime break.

Entering the 3rd quarter, saw Kansas City give up a dangerous restart, which resulted in an Ian Bennett goal just 15 seconds into the frame. Guerrero Pino, would equalize for the Comets just under a minute later, bringing the score even at 5.

From then on, Milwaukee would be in the driver's seat, as a Franck Tayou power play goal at 10:05 of the third, assisted by Mario Alvarez, started the 4 goal scoring streak for the Wave. Shortly thereafter, Alex Steinwascher would do it all by himself, with his initial shot going just wide off the boards, followed by a determined effort, to place the ball past the Comets Neto, for the 7-5 advantage.

"Huge credit to our big guns who showed up, but it's the guys who aren't asked to score, who showed up big tonight. I thought Alex Steinwascher was the best man on the field tonight." Steinwascher would finish the night with 2 goals and 1 assist.

Goals from Ricardo Carvalho (Breno Oliviera) and Ian Bennett (Franck Tayou) would bring Milwaukee to their largest lead of the night at 9-5.

Zach Reget would don the 6th attacker jersey for the Comets, with some benefit as they would add two additional goals through the likes of Lucas Sousa, and Ramone Palmer, but it wasn't enough as for every Goal the Comets had, Ian Bennett would answer with a goal of his own, hoisting Milwaukee past the finish line for an 11-7 decision.

"Even though we gave up 7 goals tonight, I thought Willie was great, I thought our back 5 was great as well." stated Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero. " If you look at special teams, we gave up 5 out of 7, which yes, that could be better. Technically, we went 2 for 3 on the power play, but in all honesty, we weren't trying to score on the last one. What was huge for us was our timely goals, going down 3-1 and then coming back and its 4-4 at halftime, then we went on a few runs here and there, but we stayed the course, and I am impressed at how they stuck together"

Ian Bennett would finish the night out with 4 goals in this game, after giving up a 6th attacker goal, his goals came in a timely matter with 3 of those coming in the 4th quarter.

"The game was crazy, you know its a rivalry game, and we just wanted to make sure we finished the game. The first half for us was rough, we made a couple mistakes, but in the end, we came out and did what we had to do. Proud of the guys, and now we just have to rest up for tomorrows game."

William Banahene had 10 saves from 17 shots, but once again performed exceptionally in goal.

Ian Bennett earned first star honors with his 4 goals, as Alex Steinwascher would earn second with 2 goals and 1 assist. Rounding out the 3rd star honors was Ricardo Carvalho with 1 goal and 2 assists.

The team now focuses attention to the 2-time defending MASL Champions and this season Shield winners; the team with the most points in the regular season, the Chihuahua Savage, whose only encounter with the Wave this season ended in a 7-6 overtime decision in favor of the Savage.

Milwaukee Wave vs Chihuahua Savage, Sunday, April 6 - 4pm CT from Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California.

Watch the game LIVE! and for FREE! in via MASLtv on YouTube. It will also be available in Spanish between Spanish language broadcast partners Canela Deportes and MASLtv YouTube channel.

