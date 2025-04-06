Wave Eliminated from Postseason in Overtime Sunday.

April 6, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Milwaukee Wave News Release









Milwaukee Wave gather after a goal against the Chihuahua Savage

The 7-time champion Milwaukee Wave were eliminated from the Major Arena Soccer League postseason Sunday night against the number one seed Chihuahua Savage at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California.

Final Score / OT: Milwaukee Wave 6, Chihuahua Savage 7. BOXSCORE

It was a back and forth battle all night long with Chihuahua opening the scoring just 90 seconds into the contest, followed by another goal about 40 seasons later.

Milwaukee Wave Team Capitan #26 Ian Bennett put the ball in the back of the net with help from Cesar Correa at about the 3:08 mark in the first quarter; he would go on to score another goal along with helping on an assist to Franck Tayou. Two goals and one assist for IB26.

Other Milwaukee Wave goals were scored by Breno Oliveira, Alex Sanchez, Shawn Azcueta and as mentioned before, 'The King' Franck Tayou.

Milwaukee Wave coaching staff was not available for comment following the game after being eliminated from the Semi-Final for a second year in a row.

The Milwaukee Wave Professional Soccer Team will now pivot to Summer Camp season with over 20 locations to choose from, there is sure to be a Milwaukee Wave Summer Soccer Camp coming near you.

Check out the schedule, learn more and sign up at MilwaukeeWave.com

Look for Brad Beach and company this summer out in the community; in parades, festivals and more!

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Saturday, April 26 - Jordy Nelson's Milwaukee Tailgate with Inside the Huddle LIVE! at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Saturday, May 10 - Discovery World - Future of Sports at Discovery World.

Saturday, May 17 - March for Babies @ Whitnall Park.

Sunday, June 29 - Hartland Hometown Celebration Parade.

If you'd like Brad Beach to make an appearance to your event, parade or company outing, please reply to this email or visit the website for more information.

On behalf of the entire crew at the Milwaukee Wave Professional Soccer organization; we thank you, our amazing fans, for your unwavering love and support.

We'll see you out and about this Summer.

Always and forever; LET'S GO WAVE!

Images from this story

Major Arena Soccer League Stories from April 6, 2025

