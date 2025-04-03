Wave Head West for MASL Playoffs against Rival Comets Saturday Night

April 3, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Milwaukee Wave News Release







The 7-time champion Milwaukee Wave finished the 2024-2025 Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) regular season with a record of 14 wins, 8 losses, and 2 overtime losses; and were able to secure the 5th spot in the MASL Playoffs being held at in Oceanside, California, April 4-6.

"I think we ended the regular season on a big positive," exclaimed Milwaukee Wave Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero. "The energy was great; it was a well-rounded, well-played game plus everyone seems to be getting healthy. It looks like were going into San Diego with a good rhythm."

The Milwaukee Wave will face the rival Kansas City Comets; Saturday, April 5, 9:30pm CT from Frontwave Arena. You can watch the game on Paramount Plus / CBS Sports Golazo Network.

"The Comets are the team that knocked us out of the playoffs last year," added Oliviero. "We're not taking anything for granted, we know it's going to be a very difficult match, two really good teams going head-to-head. If we can minimize our mistakes and execute on the offensive side of the ball, we should be fine."

As for the season series between the two teams, the Wave opened up the campaign December 7 with an exciting 7-6 overtime win over the Comets. March 2, the Wave handily defeated their rivals 13-3 and on March 14 the Wave put up a good fight but it wasn't enough and lost to Kansas City 6-9.

"The ultimate goal is to make sure our fans get to see us one more time," explained Oliviero. "There are lots a great teams in San Diego and all we can really do is worry about ourselves, perform well and make sure we are playing on Sunday."

The winner of Milwaukee Wave vs Kansas City Comets will take on the winner Utica City FC vs Baltimore Blast the next day Sunday, April 6 at either 4pm CT or 7:30pm CT. Winner of that game will move onto the MASL Ron Newman Cup Championship; with games being held in their respective cities.

The Major Arena Soccer League is also excited to announce, for our Spanish speaking audience, that all six games will also air in Spanish between our Spanish language broadcast partners Canela Deportes and on our MASLtv YouTube channel.

Stay tuned to MilwaukeeWave.com and social media pages for the latest updates, pictures and more from Oceanside, California.

