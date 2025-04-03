MASL Announces Partnership with Verizon

Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) is proud to announce that Verizon will be the presenting sponsor of the 2025 Ron Newman Cup Playoffs.

This sponsorship marks the start of Verizon's partnership with MASL and underscores Verizon's commitment to keeping communities connected during moments that matter most.

The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) represents the highest level of professional indoor soccer in the world. Founded in 2008, MASL features 12 teams across North America, with players from over 50 countries. The league has expanded with MASL 2 (M2) and MASL Women (M-W), further growing the indoor game. Known for its fast-paced action and electric atmosphere, MASL delivers high-level entertainment at a family-friendly cost, making it a key player in the North American sports market.

MASL Commissioner, Keith Tozer said:

"The Ron Newman Cup playoffs represent the best of the best and we are proud to have Verizon as a key partner in the event. As we grow the game and connect with more fans worldwide Verizon's partnership and investment represents another step forward in our evolution."

MASL President, Jeff Burum said:

"Partnering with Verizon is a big step forward for the MASL," said Jeff Burum, President of MASL. "It's about more than the game-it's about connecting with our community in new ways and opening the door to some incredible opportunities ahead."

Verizon's Pacific Market President, Steven Keller said:

"At Verizon, we're committed to being more than just a network-we're an active part of the communities we serve. Partnering with the Major Arena Soccer League as the presenting sponsor of the 2025 Ron Newman Cup Playoffs allows us to bring fans closer to the sport they love while creating unforgettable experiences for families and young athletes. Soccer is more than a game; it's a unifying force, especially for Latinos and young adults who make up such a vital part of our communities. That's why our support goes beyond this moment-we're proud to sponsor the Empire Strykers and invest in the next generation through summer youth soccer clinics. We can't wait to see the energy, passion, and connection this partnership will bring to the field and beyond."

