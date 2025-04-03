Ron Newman Cup Playoff Broadcast Information Announced

The Major Arena Soccer League is proud to announce the broadcast details for the first two rounds of the 2025 Ron Newman Cup Playoffs.

For English broadcasts, we are happy to announce we will have two broadcast crews representing three of our broadcast teams around the league. From San Diego, Craig Elsten and Sockers legend Brian Farber will man the booth, and the second crew will be Nick Vasos from the Kansas City Comets and Christian Filimon from the Empire Strykers.

For games in English, we will feature games across all of our broadcast partners including the CBS Sports Golazo Network, as well as MASLtv on YouTube.

Friday 4/4, 7:00 PM ET St. Louis @ Chihuahua CBS Sports Golazo (SportWorld outside the US) Nick Vasos & Christian Filimon

Friday 4/4, 10:30 PM ET Empire @ San Diego CBS Sports Golazo (SportWorld outside the US) Craig Elsten & Brian Farber

Saturday 4/5, 7:00 PM ET Utica City @ Baltimore MASLtv on YouTube, Victory+, National Soccer Network, SportWorld, Unbeaten Network Craig Elsten & Brian Farber

Saturday 4/5, 10:30 PM ET Milwaukee @ Kansas City CBS Sports Golazo (SportWorld outside the US) Nick Vasos & Christian Filimon

Sunday 4/6, 5:00 PM ET TBD vs TBD MASLtv on YouTube, Victory+, National Soccer Network, SportWorld, Unbeaten Network Nick Vasos & Christian Filimon

Sunday 4/6, 8:30 PM ET TBD vs TBD CBS Sports Golazo (SportWorld outside the US) Craig Elsten & Brian Farber

We are also excited to announce that for our spanish speaking audience, that all six games will also air in Spanish between our Spanish language broadcast partners Canela Deportes and on our MASLtv YouTube channel. These games will be split between the San Diego crew of Tony Sanchez, Emor Villa and Jesse Beltran, and the Empire crew of Pablo Morales and Julio Ramos.

Friday 4/4, 7:00 PM ET St. Louis @ Chihuahua Canela Deportes Pablo Morales and Julio Ramos

Friday 4/4, 10:30 PM ET Empire @ San Diego MASLtv on YouTube Tony Sanchez, Emor Villa and Jesse Beltran

Saturday 4/5, 7:00 PM ET Utica City @ Baltimore Canela Deportes Pablo Morales and Julio Ramos

Saturday 4/5, 10:30 PM ET Milwaukee @ Kansas City MASLtv on YouTube Tony Sanchez, Emor Villa and Jesse Beltran

Sunday 4/6, 5:00 PM ET TBD vs TBD MASLtv on YouTube Pablo Morales and Julio Ramos

Sunday 4/6, 8:30 PM ET TBD vs TBD Canela Deportes Tony Sanchez, Emor Villa and Jesse Beltran

Broadcast details for the 2025 Ron Newman Cup Finals will be announced at a later date when the finalist teams are confirmed.

