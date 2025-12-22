St. Louis Ambush Lose Shootout Heartbreaker to the Comets

Published on December 21, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Louis Ambush midfielder William Eskay goes high vs. the Kansas City Comets

St. Charles, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush lost a shootout heartbreaker to the Kansas City Comets Sunday afternoon at The Family Arena. The loss dropped the Ambush to 2-2-1 on the season and improved Kansas City to 5-2-0.

The first quarter remained scoreless until the twelfth and thirteenth minutes, when Henry Ramirez and Michael Lenis gave Kansas City at 2-0 lead with goals less than two minutes apart.

Neither team found the back of the net during the second period and the Comets enjoyed a 2-0 lead at halftime.

It was beginning to look like the third quarter would be a repeat of the second until the thirteenth minute, when Ambush rookie Mario Falsone scored his first MASL goal to make it 2-1, a score that held until the period elapsed.

The Ambush drew even in the eighth minute of the fourth quarter when Daniel Torrealba took a long pass from Jeff Michaud and fired a long rocket of a shot into the net to knot the score 2-2. The clock ran out with no further scoring, sending the match into overtime.

The overtime period was devoid of goals, resulting in a shootout to determine the winner. All three Ambush players failed to score, while Dom Francis found the mark for the Comets, giving Kansas City the 3-2 win.

Sunday's duel was the first of four consecutive games between the Ambush and Comets. Next, action shifts to the Cable Dahmer Arena in Indpendence, Missouri, when the Comets host the Ambush on Saturday, December 27, 2025 at 6:05 p.m. CT. The next Ambush home game is slated for New Year's Eve, Wednesday, December 31, 2025, when the Ambush host the Comets at The Family Arena in a 3:05 p.m. matinee affair.

