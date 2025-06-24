Youth Summer Camps July 7th - 11th

June 24, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Dallas Sidekicks News Release







The Dallas Sidekicks today have announced they will be holding a Youth Indoor Soccer Camp July 7th - 11th, 9am-12pm. The camp will be held at World Cup Indoor Soccer in Dallas so weather will not be a factor.

Sidekicks players will be conducting the camp to boys and girls ages 6-12. For any youth player looking to improve his or her soccer skills, this is the camp for you.







