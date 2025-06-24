St. Louis Ambush Re-Sign Defender Araujo

June 24, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Louis Ambush News Release







Saint Charles, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush have re-signed defender Raphael Araujo for the 2025-26 season, the team announced today.

The 2025-26 season will be Araujo's fifth in the Major Arena Soccer League. He came to the Ambush in a trade with the Baltimore Blast in January 2024. He became a key member of the Ambush squad, appearing in all 24 games last season. The 2024-25 season saw Raphael post career-high numbers in goals (13), assists (six) and blocked opponent shots (eight).

In addition to the Ambush (2024-25) and Blast (2023-24), Araujo previously played with the Harrisburg Heat (2021-23) and Florida Tropics (2022-23). In 67 career MASL regular season games, he compiled a record of 34 goals, 15 assists and 23 blocked opponent shots.

Before turning pro, Araujo played collegiate soccer for New Jersey City University and Rutgers-Newark University. Raphael is the first All-American in Rutgers-Newark history. Following his college career, Raphael played for Icon FC (NPSL). He also played for NJ Copa FC (NPSL). In his transition to the indoor game, Raphael also played for NJ Copa FC and NY Ecuador in the National League of Professional Futsal (NLPF) and was a member of the United States Futsal National Team.

Araujo said, "I'm extremely happy to re-sign with the St. Louis Ambush. We made great strides last season, and I'm excited to keep building on that with this group. The team can count on me to give my best at all times to help us succeed. I can't wait to get back out there and see our amazing fans pack the arena for our home games. Let's make this season a special one!"

Ambush co-owner and head coach Jeff Locker said, "Araujo was an important contributor to our team's success the last two seasons and we're happy we were able to reach a deal to bring him back as we work towards an even better season ahead."

The Ambush will kick off their 13th season this fall with all home games at The Family Arena in St. Charles. Fans can stay current on all Ambush news by visiting the team's official website, stlambush.com and on social media outlets.







