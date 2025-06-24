Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

June 24, 2025 - National Arena League (NAL)







This past week the Beaumont Renegades captured the National Arena League Championship in their first season in the league, several American Hockey League and ECHL head coaching vacancies were filled, and the Major Arena Soccer gave Commissioner Keith Tozer a two-year contract extension. Highlights from this week come from the National Arena League, Indoor Football League, Canadian Football League, United Football League, European League of Football, American Hockey League, ECHL, Professional Women's Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, United States Hockey League, National Women's Soccer League, USL Super League, Women's National Basketball Association, BIG3, Eastern League, Florida State League, Premier Lacrosse League, League One Volleyball and Ultimate Frisbee Association.

FOOTBALL

National Arena League

The National Arena League's biggest game of the year kicked off last night as the American Division Champion Beaumont Renegades (8-1) took on the National Division Champion Omaha Beef (8-1). The first quarter was claimed by Beaumont who were defending their home turf in a close 13-6 lead. Beaumont would also go into the locker room at halftime with the lead 30-13 with some distance to potentially break the game open in the second half. Despite a slow 3rd quarter for the defending champs who went scoreless in the 3rd Omaha had their best action in the 4th quarter, poised for a come back the Beef shut out the Renegades in the fourth quarter and piled on 16 points to close in on Beaumont's lead 37-29. Coach Negron and the Beef were in striking range of tying the game as long as they could manage a touchdown and a successful two-point conversion. However the Beaumont Renegades defense held Omaha to 29 points and an expiring clock killed that plan from coming to life naming the Beaumont Renegades in their inaugural season 2025 National Arena League Champions!

In their first year, the Beaumont Renegades claimed the NAL Championship with a dominant 37-29 performance at home over the defending NAL Champs in the Omaha Beef. The Renegades finish their first season in the NAL 9-1 overall and League Champions.

Indoor Football League

Sloan's game-winning touchdown grab in Fishers' upset victory over the Green Bay Blizzard on Saturday, June 21 landed him at No. 6 on ESPN's SportsCenter Top 10. His highlight-reel catch sealed the Freight's 57-56 win and helped snap a nine-game losing streak for Fishers.

Week 13 Plays of the Week

Arena Football One

The Nashville Kats, a founding franchise of Arena Football 1 (AF1), announced today that NASCAR legend Michael Waltrip and his craft beer company, Michael Waltrip Brewing, have joined the team's ownership group. This landmark partnership adds another household name to the growing list of legendary sports figures backing the revival of one of arena football's most storied brands. Michael Waltrip and Michael Waltrip Brewing enter the ownership group via a cross-branded equity and sponsorship deal, enhancing both the team's entertainment value and beverage experience for fans across the AF1 league. The duo joins a high-profile ownership group that includes Super Bowl-winning coach Jon Gruden and AF1 Commissioner and former NFL Head Coach Jeff Fisher, who also serves as majority owner of the Nashville Kats. "With Mr. Waltrip joining our group, we now have three living legends attached to the Nashville Kats - Jeff Fisher, Jon Gruden, and Michael Waltrip - all with the ultimate goal to win championships and raise the AF1 to its ultimate potential along with any team associated with the AF1," said Bobby DeVoursney, CEO and Managing Partner of the Nashville Kats. "It is a very exciting time to be a Kat and a team in the AF1 I can't tell you how lucky I feel to be a part of this star-studded group. I just can't wait to see the faces when each one walks into the stadium truly amazing. The true potential of this amazing sport hasn't been this bright in over 20 years. Its time for arena football and AF1 to take its place with the major sports leagues."

Canadian Football League

CFL Plays of the Week - Week 3, 2025

United Football League

Statement about the passing of Fred Smith: "The Memphis Showboats of the United Football League are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Fred Smith. Mr. Smith's love and devotion for the city of Memphis and this country were both unwavering and ardent. He was instrumental in bringing the Showboats back to Memphis, and our city, our team, and our league will miss him dearly. We offer our most heartfelt condolences to the entire Smith family, as well as all of those he touched in our Memphis community. His legacy in Memphis and the world is immeasurable."

Fred Smith, founder and executive chairman of FedEx Corporation, has died.

The United Football League has announced that San Antonio Brahmas running back Jashaun Corbin has signed with the Atlanta Falcons of the National Football League. The Brahmas will retain his rights should he return to the UFL. Corbin earned All-UFL honors after leading the UFL in rushing yards during the 2025 season. In 10 games, Corbin carried 97 times for 514 yards and four touchdowns, along with 18 receptions for 138 yards. He also finished with the third-most all-purpose yards in the UFL. He gained 252 yards as a kick returner, bringing his total to 904 yards on the season.

The United Football League has announced that Birmingham Stallions kicker Harrison Mevis has signed with the New York Jets of the National Football League. Mevis played in all 10 regular season games for the Stallions in 2025 and connected on 20-of-21 field goals during regular season play, with a long make of 54. His lone miss during the regular season was a 63-yard attempt against Memphis in Week Five. The Missouri product started in the USFL Conference Championship Game, drilling one of his two 56-yard field goal attempts.

The United Football League (UFL) announced that Arlington Renegades tight end Sal Cannella has signed with the Cleveland Browns of the National Football League (NFL). Cannella was a key contributor for Arlington throughout the 2025 UFL season, starting all 10 games. He led the team with 44 receptions for 474 yards and one touchdown, earning All-UFL honors. Among league leaders, he ranked sixth in total receiving yards, the highest finish for a tight end, and was second in total receptions, again topping all tight ends.

European League of Football

Top Plays of Week 5

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin and Iowa Wild General Manager Matt Hendricks announced the hiring of Greg Cronin as the Head Coach of the Iowa Wild, the team's primary affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). "We are thrilled to have a coach of Greg's caliber behind the bench in Iowa," said Hendricks. "He brings a thorough, detail-oriented approach and an extremely high understanding of the game of hockey. With an extensive background in player development and a proven track record of leading winning organizations, we are excited to bring Greg's passion for coaching to our organization."

Cronin, 62 (6/2/63), owns 38 years of coaching and player development experience, including 18 years of head coaching experience at the National Hockey League (NHL), AHL and NCAA levels. The Arlington, Mass., native most recently spent two seasons (2023-25) as Head Coach of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks, where he compiled a 62-87-15 record (.424) in 164 games and guided the team to an 80-point season (35-37-10) in 2024-25, the franchise's highest point total since the 2017-18 season. Prior to his time in Anaheim, Cronin spent five seasons (2018-23) as Head Coach of the AHL's Colorado Eagles, leading the team to a 164-104-30 overall record (.601), four Calder Cup playoff appearances (2019, 2021-23) and a 34-18-4 record (.643) in the COVID-shortened 2019-20 season. In seven total seasons as an AHL head coach with Colorado and the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (2003-05), Cronin owns a 242-165-51 record (.584) across 458 games.

Iowa Wild hires former Anaheim Ducks head coach

The New York Islanders announced that Rocky Thompson has been named Head Coach of the Bridgeport Islanders. He becomes the 10th Head Coach in team history. Thompson, 47, joins the Islanders following three seasons as Assistant Coach with the Philadelphia Flyers. Thompson's Head Coaching resume includes a Memorial Cup Championship with the Windsor Spitfires (Ontario Hockey League) in 2017, and an appearance in the Calder Cup Finals with the Chicago Wolves (American Hockey League) in 2019. Before his time with the Flyers coaching staff, Thompson spent the 2020-21 season as an Associate Coach with the San Jose Sharks under Head Coach Bob Boughner, the newly named New York Islanders Assistant Coach.

The National Hockey League's Pittsburgh Penguins have announced the hire of Todd Nelson as an assistant coach. Nelson spent the last three seasons as head coach of the Hershey Bears, leading the team to back-to-back Calder Cup championships in his first two seasons, and winning the Louis A.R. Pieri Memorial Award in 2023-24 as the American Hockey League's outstanding coach. "The Hershey Bears thank Todd Nelson for his extraordinary three seasons with the club," said vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer. "We enjoyed a resurgence under his guidance that included returning the Calder Cup to Chocolatetown and elevating the standard of what it means to be a Bear. He is an excellent coach who possesses a demonstrated history of winning and development, and he significantly enhanced our organization in every aspect during his time in Hershey. We are excited to see Nelly make his return to the NHL, and wish him and his family nothing but the best in Pittsburgh.

"I am excited about the upcoming season and taking the next step in my coaching career". The Calgary Wranglers announce that Brett Sutter, formerly assistant coach with the club, will take over the reigns as the head coach. Brett transitioned into coaching last season after a lengthy professional career that spanned 17 seasons including 1,090 American Hockey League and 60 National Hockey League regular-season games. "I am excited about the upcoming season and taking the next step in my coaching career." said Sutter. "This is an organization that I am very familiar with having history as both a player and coach. Having spent a lot of time at this level, I understand the role in developing players and have firsthand knowledge of what a great group we have here to work with. I can't wait to get started."

Brett Sutter shares his excitement has he steps into his new role as Wranglers Head Coach.

Syracuse Crunch Captain Gabriel Dumont has announced his retirement from professional hockey following a career that spanned 16 seasons and 912 regular season and playoff games. Dumont, 34, played seven seasons with the Crunch serving as captain during the 2018-19 season and again from 2021 to 2025. He is the longest-serving captain in Crunch history. He leaves tied for the franchise lead in Calder Cup Playoffs games played (41), fifth in both all-time scoring (210) and all-time goals (90) and tied for sixth in regular season Crunch games played (290). Dumont also holds the franchise record with 20 game-winning goals, is one of only three players in Crunch history to score a series-clinching goal in overtime (2017 NDSF vs. St. John's) and is one of only four players in Crunch history to record a Calder Cup Playoffs hat trick (2018 NDSF vs. Rochester). "Gabriel played in more than 900 professional hockey games and left his mark in each and every one with his consistently hard and fearless style of play," said Tampa Bay Lightning Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois. "His toughness and his competitive spirit made every team he played for better, and he inspired countless teammates to become better players."

Syracuse Crunch Captain Gabriel Dumont has announced his retirement from professional hockey following a career that spanned 16 seasons and 912 regular season and playoff games.

The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that Aaron Schneekloth has been named assistant coach of the NHL's Seattle Kraken. Schneekloth spent 19 seasons with the Eagles organization, including seven as a player and 12 behind the bench. In four years as head coach for Colorado in both the AHL and ECHL, he compiled an overall record of 178-84-26, leading his team to the postseason in all four seasons, including back-to-back Kelly Cup Championships in 2017 and 2018. In his time at the AHL level, he went 83-46-15, with 11 players making their NHL debuts with the Avalanche during his tenure. Schneekloth recently completed his second season as a head coach in the AHL, after spending the previous 10 years on the Eagles' coaching staff, which included a pair of championship seasons as the team's head coach while the Eagles were Colorado's ECHL affiliate. He led the Eagles to back-to-back Kelly Cup titles in 2016-17 and 2017-18, posting a 95-38-11 (.698) combined regular-season record, followed by a 32-12 playoff mark. The Calgary, Alberta native finished runner-up for ECHL Coach of the Year in both campaigns.

ECHL

The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced that David Warsofsky has been hired as the team's new Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations. Warsofsky, 35, joins the Stingrays following an accomplished 14-year playing career, which included three years overseas. At the end of his 2016-17 season in the AHL with Wilkes-Barre, where he served as assistant captain, he was selected as a Second Team All-Star. In his second stint with Wilkes-Barre during the 2019-20 season, Warsofsky was the team's captain. Additionally, in his last season of professional hockey in 2023-24, Warsofsky was named captain of the Augsburger Panthers of the DEL in Germany.

The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced that Dave Smith has been named the team's Head Coach and General Manager. Smith is the fifth Head Coach in the Rush's history. Smith joins the Rush with 27 years of coaching experience, all at the NCAA Division I level. He most recently served as Head Coach at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York for the last eight seasons (2017-2025). He previously led Canisius College for 12 years (2005-2017), where he guided the program to its first-ever NCAA tournament appearance in 2013. In total, Smith brings 712 games of head coaching experience to Rapid City.

The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that Anthony Peters has been named the team's new Head Coach and General Manager. Peters, 34, a Blyth, ON-native and the 10th head coach in Reading's 24-season history, joins the Royals from the Florida Everblades, where he was an assistant coach under three-time Kelly Cup Champion as Head Coach and General Manager of the Everblades, Brad Ralph, each of the last two seasons. With Peters on staff, the Everblades hoisted an 89-38-17 record in 144 regular season games, a 26-12 record in 38 Kelly Cup Playoff games and garnered their third-consecutive Kelly Cup Championship in 2024, as well as their fourth-straight Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 2025.

The Idaho Steelheads, in conjunction with the Dallas Stars and Texas Stars have announced the signing of a two-year affiliation agreement extension, continuing one of the longest partnerships between a National Hockey League (NHL) and ECHL club through the conclusion of the 2026-27 season. The Steelheads have served as the ECHL affiliate of the Dallas Stars since 2005-06 as well as during the 2003-04 season. Since their partnership began, the Steelheads have won two Kelly Cup Championships (2004, 2007) and played in four Kelly Cup Finals (2004, 2007, 2010, 2023). The Steelheads and Stars partnership is the third-longest current continuous affiliation in the ECHL. Eleven former Steelheads have played with the Stars including; Richard Bachman (2009-10), Landon Bow (2016-17), Matt Climie (2008-09), Dan Ellis (2003-04), B.J. Crombeen (2005-07), Justin Dowling (2012-13), Aaron Gagnon (2007-08), Gavin Morgan (1999-2000), Tom Wandell (2007-08), Francis Wathier (2006-07), and Gemel Smith.

The Iowa Heartlanders, proud ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild, announced that Chuck Weber, a two-time Kelly Cup champion and former ECHL Coach of the Year, has been named Head Coach and General Manager of the Heartlanders. He is the third Head Coach in Heartlanders history. Weber, 52, joins the Heartlanders after spending the last seven seasons as an assistant coach at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He won a pair of Kelly Cups as Head Coach of the Cincinnati Cyclones in 2008 and 2010 and has won four championships over stops in the IHL, ECHL and EIHL (United Kingdom). Notably, while with the Cyclones, Weber was a catalyst behind the scenes for the team's involvement in the community, which led to significant attendance increases in Cincinnati.

Iowa Heartlanders hire Chuck Weber as next head coach. "This isn't about just making the playoffs. This is about taking things to another level"

Federal Prospect Hockey League

The Biloxi Breakers, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League, announce the hiring of Charlie Pens Jr. as Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations. Charlie will oversee the team's daily operations. He will also lead the effort to recruit a full roster dedicated to competing for their first-ever Commissioners Cup on the Gulf Coast. "The Federal Prospects Hockey League emphasizes understanding the league and identifying where to recruit talent. During our in-depth interviews, Charlie distinguished himself not only by his knowledge but also by his proven ability to succeed in this league. Our goal is to deliver a team on the ice that our fans are proud to support, and Charlie recognizes that the first step is making the playoffs, with the ultimate aim of bringing a championship to the passionate fans of Biloxi," stated team owner Chris Bryniarski.

Professional Women's Hockey League

PWHL Vancouver announced that Brian Idalski has been named the first head coach in team history ahead of the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League season. Idalski brings more than 20 years of experience to PWHL Vancouver, most recently leading the St. Cloud State University women's hockey program for the past three seasons. "Brian is a proven winner who knows our sport, the players, and has coached at the highest levels," said Cara Gardner Morey, PWHL Vancouver General Manager. "What stands out in Brian's experience is his ability to build and transform the programs he is a part of, from his work in professional leagues, at the Olympics, and turning collegiate teams into nationally ranked contenders. I'm excited that he will lead our incredible group in Vancouver and can't wait to see his vision and influence shape our foundation."

PWHL Seattle has named Steve O'Rourke as its first-ever head coach, marking a major milestone as the team prepares to take the ice for its inaugural season. "We're proud to welcome Steve as the first head coach in PWHL Seattle's history," said PWHL Seattle General Manager Meghan Turner. "He brings a great hockey mind, a clear vision for the game, and a strong commitment to developing both our team and our players as individuals. We're confident in his leadership and excited to start this next chapter with him behind the bench." O'Rourke brings more than 15 years of coaching experience to PWHL Seattle, most recently serving two-and-a-half seasons with the OHL's Oshawa Generals. He spent two years as an assistant coach with the Generals before being promoted to head coach for the 2024-25 season.

PWHL Seattle announces first head coach

Arguably the biggest PWHL free agent, North Vancouver-native Hannah Miller joins TSN's Kenzie Lalonde to share her excitement on signing with PWHL Vancouver, what she learned about herself and her game over the last two seasons with the Toronto Sceptres and her hopes for next season.

Ontario Hockey League

As CTV's Brent Lale reports, a London businessman and a former London Knight are the new majority owners of the Sarnia Sting.

United States Hockey League

Former National Hockey League and U.S. National Team Head Coach Scott Gordon has been named the new head coach of the Waterloo Black Hawks. Gordon reached the NHL as a goaltender for the Quebec Nordiques and has been a hockey coach since 1994. In that time, he led the New York Islanders (2008 to 2010) and the Philadelphia Flyers (2018 to 2019), as well as three stints guiding Team USA during the IIHF Men's World Championships. Gordon joins the Black Hawks following Matt Smaby's departure for the University of North Dakota after the Clark Cup Playoffs. "Waterloo has a track record of bringing players to higher levels, and I look forward to building on the success the team had last season," said Gordon. "Players at this age are capable of tremendous things but still absorbing a lot of ideas, so it is an exciting and rewarding prospect to coach them. I would like to thank Black Hawks Managing Partner Eric Petersen and the entire organization for this opportunity."

New Head Coach Scott Gordon talks about why he chose the Black Hawks

SOCCER

Major Arena Soccer League

The Major Arena Soccer League is proud to announce the two-year contract extension of Commissioner Keith Tozer. Tozer's tenure began four years ago when he brought new leadership and oversight to the league following the guidance of former commissioner Josh Schaub.

Tozer's storied career in indoor soccer has seen him successfully transition from player to coach and now commissioner, garnering the respect of team owners, fans and players across the soccer community. Working closely with the MASL Board of Directors and the Office of the Commissioner, the league is well positioned to expand and continue to grow its footprint across North America and globally. "The past four years as commissioner have flown by, and I truly believe we've made tremendous progress-both on the field and on the business side," said Tozer. "The creation of our four distinct brands-MASL, MASL2, MASL3, and MASL Women-has laid a strong foundation for the future of professional indoor soccer.

National Women's Soccer League

As we reach the halfway point of the 2025 NWSL Season, Lisa Carlin and Darian Jenkins share their top 10 goals of the season so far!

USL Super League

Fresh off their USL Super League championship, Tampa Bay Sun FC along with Tampa business leader Darryl Shaw and the United Soccer League (USL) shared their vision for one of the world's first stadiums built for a women's professional soccer team. Seen as a milestone for women's sports, the 15,000-seat stadium which would include a boutique hotel would be located on the waterfront at Ybor Harbor. The state-of-the-art facility would be the home of Tampa's top-tier professional women's soccer team and anchor a vibrant new urban district that would also include the United Soccer League's headquarters. "The vision for a new Tampa Bay Sun FC stadium is rooted in creating opportunity, celebrating excellence, and laying down a cornerstone for Ybor City's continued revitalization," said Darryl Shaw, majority owner of Tampa Bay Sun FC and master developer of Ybor Harbor. "We believe in the power of sport to inspire, unite, and drive meaningful change. By anchoring this historic neighborhood with a vibrant home for women's professional soccer, we're investing in our city's future and honoring the community that makes it thrive."

Tampa Bay Sun FC is giving fans a new look at their vision for a new waterfront stadium at Ybor Harbor.

Tampa Bay Sun players, fans celebrate championship win with a boat parade

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

Things get heated between Caitlin Clark and Jacy Sheldon, leading to Marina Mabrey shoving Clark to the court in the third quarter of the Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun matchup.

See the moment Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers was hit with a technical foul after protesting for an and-1 call on this play as the Wings took on the Connecticut Sun.

BIG3

The BIG3 - the premier global 3-on-3 basketball league -and East Asia Super League (EASL) -the champions league of Asian basketball - today announced the beginning of a wide-reaching and first-of-its-kind strategic partnership to bring the best in global 3-on-3 basketball to fans across Asia in 2026. The partnership marks a new chapter for both organizations, combining BIG3's world-renowned 3-on-3 format and entertainment-first approach with EASL's deep connections to Asia's professional basketball leagues, teams, and fan communities. "BIG3 was built to change how people experience basketball," BIG3 Co-CEO Ice Cube said. "Through this landmark partnership with EASL, we're taking that mission to Asia and inviting millions more to be part of it. The EASL has done an incredible job elevating the gameplay across Asia and specifically, growing its popularity with young sports fans. This partnership will set the stage for the future of the BIG3 and we can't wait to bring our game there next year."

BIG3 Week 1 Chicago 2025

Canadian Elite Basketball League

The Winnipeg Sea Bears announced that Player Development Coach Tevonn Walker has accepted a coaching role with the Utah Jazz of the NBA. Walker joined the Sea Bears coaching staff ahead of the 2025 season and played an integral role in player development and team culture during his time in Winnipeg. "We're incredibly proud of Tevonn and grateful for the impact he made on our organization," said Sea Bears Head Coach and General Manager Mike Taylor. "Tevonn brought positive energy, quality insight, and high level professionalism every day while in Winnipeg. Our guys loved Tevonn's player development workouts and efforts to help them improve. While we'll miss him, we're thrilled to see him take this next step in his coaching journey with the Jazz." With Walker's departure, the Sea Bears have hired Jerry Williams as the team's new Player Development Coach. Williams brings several years of coaching experience in Canada, most recently with the London Lightning of the National Basketball League of Canada and the Newfoundland Rogues, where he earned a strong reputation for leadership and a player-first approach.

BASEBALL

Eastern League

The Portland Sea Dogs (34-33) tossed a combined no-hitter against the Akron RubberDucks (43-25) 10-0 on Sunday afternoon at Delta Dental Park in front of 6,868 fans, the ninth sellout crowd of the season. Sea Dogs RHP David Sandlin (4-3, 3.90 ERA) received the win, tossing six scoreless innings while tying his season-high strikeout total of nine. RHP Christopher Troye added two innings of shutout ball in relief. LHP Jonathan Brand closed the game, hurling one inning while tallying two strikeouts. The last time the Portland Sea Dogs threw a combined no-hitter was back on July 23, 2023 against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Gonzalez, Cellucci, Guerrero).

Red Sox prospect Jonathan Brand gets the last out to cap Double-A Portland's no-hitter

Mets No. 4 prospect Jonah Tong racks up 11 strikeouts across a career-high 7 2/3 scoreless innings for Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies

Florida State League

Mets prospect Nick Roselli races around the bags for an inside-the-park homer for Single-A St. Lucie Mets

LACROSSE

Premier Lacrosse League

Breaking down the Top 10 Plays from Week Four in Baltimore, MD.

OTHER SPORTS

League One Volleyball

League One Volleyball announced that G9 Ventures, Bolt Ventures and Spurs Sports & Entertainment as the ownership group of its professional team in Austin, LOVB Austin Volleyball. "To build a sustainable and successful professional volleyball league for the long-term, you need visionary team owners who not only subscribe to your mission, but believe strongly in the tremendous opportunity ahead," said Rosie Spaulding, President of LOVB Pro. "David Blitzer, Amy Griffin and Peter J. Holt are passionate champions of LOVB's unique youth-to-pro model, the potential for volleyball to be the next major sports league in the U.S. and the community of Austin as a true hotbed for the sport. We are thrilled to partner with these three extraordinary organizations in growing LOVB Austin, League One Volleyball and the game itself."

San Antonio Spurs owner part of group taking over Austin's professional volleyball team. Spurs owner Peter Holt is part of the group that purchased the League One Volleyball team.

Sanja Tomašević, a former Serbian National Team member with extensive NCAA and professional coaching experience, has been hired as head coach of LOVB Houston Volleyball. "Sanja's hiring reflects exactly what we're building at LOVB-a professional league that empowers women, celebrates world-class talent and creates meaningful career pathways in volleyball," said LOVB Pro President Rosie Spaulding. "She brings a rare mix of professional international experience, deep player understanding and proven leadership. We're proud to add another elite female head coach to our ecosystem as we continue shaping a league where representation and competitive excellence go hand in hand. Sanja spent the last two seasons with VakıfBank in Türkiye. Under her tutelage, VakıfBank won the Sultanlar Ligi title and reached the Champions League semifinal round earlier this year. During the 2023/24 campaign, the squad finished third in league play and the Turkish Cup while advancing to the Champions League quarterfinals.

Ultimate Frisbee Association

The Top 10 plays from Week 8 of the 2025 season!







National Arena League Stories from June 24, 2025

Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.