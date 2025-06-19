Syracuse Crunch Captain Gabriel Dumont Announces Retirement

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Syracuse Crunch Captain Gabriel Dumont has announced his retirement from professional hockey following a career that spanned 16 seasons and 912 regular season and playoff games.

Dumont, 34, played seven seasons with the Crunch serving as captain during the 2018-19 season and again from 2021 to 2025. He is the longest-serving captain in Crunch history. He leaves tied for the franchise lead in Calder Cup Playoffs games played (41), fifth in both all-time scoring (210) and all-time goals (90) and tied for sixth in regular season Crunch games played (290). Dumont also holds the franchise record with 20 game-winning goals, is one of only three players in Crunch history to score a series-clinching goal in overtime (2017 NDSF vs. St. John's) and is one of only four players in Crunch history to record a Calder Cup Playoffs hat trick (2018 NDSF vs. Rochester).

"Gabriel played in more than 900 professional hockey games and left his mark in each and every one with his consistently hard and fearless style of play," said Tampa Bay Lightning Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois. "His toughness and his competitive spirit made every team he played for better, and he inspired countless teammates to become better players."

Dumont was originally selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the fifth round, 139th overall, at the 2009 NHL Draft. He played his first six seasons in the Canadiens organization, serving as their AHL team captain in Hamilton (2014-15) and St. John's (2015-16). He served as a team captain in seven of his 16 seasons.

"Gabriel Dumont was the ultimate captain," said Syracuse Crunch owner Howard Dolgon. "A player trusted by his coaches, admired by his teammates, respected by his opponents and adored by the fans. Pound-for-pound and inch-for-inch he was as tough and competitive as they come. No doubt he will be rightfully recognized as a Crunch all-time great."

The Degelis, Quebec native made his NHL debut with the Canadiens on April 4, 2012 against the Tampa Bay Lightning and scored his first career goal in a 6-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on April 17, 2013.

During his 16-season career, Dumont played in 90 career NHL games with Montreal, Tampa Bay, Ottawa and Minnesota, collecting four goals and nine points to go along with 48 penalty minutes. The 5-foot-11 centerman also skated in 747 career AHL games, tied for 60th in the league, with Hamilton, St. John's, Syracuse and Iowa earning 459 points (202g, 257a). He earned career highs of 30 goals, 32 assists and 62 points in 2021-22 with the Crunch.

Dumont was a two-time AHL All-Star. His first AHL All-Star Classic was in 2013 before being named a playing captain for the Eastern Conference in 2023.

