Remainder of 2025 Calder Cup Finals to Air on NHL Network

June 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that broadcasts of Games 4 through 7 of the 2025 Calder Cup Finals between the Charlotte Checkers and the Abbotsford Canucks will be televised on NHL Network.

The broadcasts are being produced by Tegna Inc., in cooperation with both the Checkers and Canucks, and are airing locally in Charlotte on WCNC-TV 36.2. Game 4 of the series is tonight (10 ET/7 PT) at Abbotsford Centre in Abbotsford, B.C.

The games will also continue to stream on AHLTV on FloHockey, and can be heard on NHL Network Radio (SiriusXM 91).

The Eastern Conference champion Checkers, top development affiliate of the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, are taking on the Western Conference champion Canucks, top development affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks, in the AHL's championship series. Abbotsford currently leads, two games to one.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League continues to serve as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, trainers, executives and broadcasters of all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are AHL graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame developed in the AHL.







