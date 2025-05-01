Crunch Shut out by Amerks, 4-0, in Game 3

May 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch center Jack Finley vs. the Rochester Americans

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were shut out by the Rochester Americans, 4-0, tonight in Game 3 at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The Amerks take the best-of-five North Division Semifinals series, 3-0.

Brandon Halverson turned aside 23-of-26 shots in net for the Crunch. Devon Levi recorded his second shutout of the series stopping all 30 shots he faced between the pipes for the Amerks. The Syracuse power play was held scoreless on three opportunities.

The Amerks opened scoring late in the first period during 4-on-4 play. Mason Jobst stole the puck in the neutral zone and beat Halverson on a breakaway.

Rochester doubled their lead early in the final frame when Kale Clague ripped a slap shot from the top of the left circle. Jobst scored his second of the game at the 7:45 mark when he tipped in a wrister from Zachary Metsa from the left point. Brendan Warren rounded out the scoring with an empty-netter late in the game.

Crunchables: Daniel Walcott and Gabriel Dumont have set a new franchise record for most Calder Cup Playoffs games with 41.

