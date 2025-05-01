Penguins Re-Sign Jack Beck for Next Season

May 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have re-signed forward Jack Beck to an American Hockey League contract for the 2025-26 season.

In four games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Beck notched a goal and two assists for three points.

Beck garnered eight goals and 28 assists for 36 points in 36 games this season with the Penguins' ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers. The 22-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ontario also placed second on the Nailers with 10 power-play assists.

Beck also appeared in five Kelly Cup Playoff games for Wheeling, generating one goal and one assist for two points.

The Penguins originally signed Beck to a one-year, AHL contract on June 3, 2024 after he completed a four-year junior career in the Ontario Hockey League. Beck, who hails from Richmond Hill, Ontario, topped the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds in goals (27), assists (58A) and points (85) last season.

Drafted by the Calgary Flames in the sixth round (168th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Beck had 201 points (68G-133A) in 204 OHL games with Sault Ste. Marie and the Ottawa 67's.

