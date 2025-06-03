Penguins Sign Goaltender Maxim Pavlenko

June 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed goaltender Maxim Pavlenko to an American Hockey League contract for the 2025-26 season.

Pavlenko backstopped his home country of Kazakhstan in seven games at the 2025 IIHF World Championship. He earned a 30-save win in his tournament debut, Kazakhstan's only victory of the 2025 competition. In his seven net appearances, Pavlenko went 1-4-0 with a 3.75 goals against average and .881 save percentage.

The 22-year-old played the last two seasons in Russia's VHL, suiting up for HC Ryazan-VDV. In 32 games with Ryazan, Pavlenko earned a 9-16-1 record, 2.44 goals against average, .919 save percentage and two shutouts.

He captured a Kazakhstan Hockey Cup as Pro Hokei Ligasy Champions with Nomad Astana in 2023. He was also on Kazakhstan's championship-winning entry at the inaugural IIHF Asia Championship in 2024.

