Checkers Advance to Calder Cup Finals

June 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Charlotte Checkers today announced that they have advanced to the American Hockey League's Calder Cup Finals. Charlotte earned its trip by way of a 4-0 sweep of Laval, the league's best regular-season team, in the Eastern Conference Finals that concluded with a 3-2 victory earlier tonight.

Charlotte now awaits the winner of an ongoing Western Conference Finals series between Abbotsford and Texas, which Abbotsford currently leads 2-1.

Regardless of opponent, the Calder Cup Finals will begin next week with Games 1 and 2 in Charlotte as the Checkers are guaranteed to have home-ice advantage. Charlotte would also host Games 6 and 7 of the series, with the middle three games taking place in either Abbotsford or Texas.

Tickets for the Calder Cup Finals will go on sale the morning of Wednesday, June 4. More information will be released as soon as it is available.

This marks Charlotte's second-ever trip to the Calder Cup Finals, with the other resulting in their 2019 championship victory. Charlotte enters the series on an eight-game win streak that began with a Game 5 victory in Round 2 against Providence and continued with three-game sweep of two-time defending champion Hershey and a four-game sweep against Laval. The Checkers now own a 10-2 record during their postseason run.







