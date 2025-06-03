LA Kings Re-Sign Forward Martin Chromiak

June 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ONTARIO, Calif. - The LA Kings signed forward Martin Chromiak to a one-year, two-way contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $775,000 through the 2025-26 season.

Chromiak, 22, set professional career-marks in goals (18), assists (21) and points (39) in 69 games with the Ontario Reign last season, the Kings' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, while notching five power-play and two game-winning goals. He added one goal in two Calder Cup Playoff contests.

Selected in the fifth-round (128th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft, Chromiak has played in 196 career AHL games over parts of four seasons with Ontario, accumulating 48 goals and 51 assists for 99 points (48-51™) with 14 power-play goals, seven game-winning goals and 58 penalty minutes (PIM). He has added a goal and assist (1-1=2) in five career Calder Cup Playoff contests.

Prior to turning pro, Chromiak appeared in 88 games for the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) over two seasons (2019-20; 2021-22) where he posted 55 goals and 119 points (55-64=119), including a team-leading 44 goals (44-42=86) in the 2021-22 campaign. Before joining the Canadian junior ranks, Chromiak played for HC Dukla Trenčín of Slovak Extraliga, Slovakia's top professional hockey league, collecting 26 points (12-14&) with a cumulative plus-12 rating in 66 games over parts of three seasons (2018-21).

Internationally, the Ilava, Slovakia native has represented his home country in four International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) tournaments, including two IIHF Men's World Championships (2025, 2023), one IIHF Men's World Junior Championship (2021) and one IIHF Men's Under-18 World Junior Championship (2019).







