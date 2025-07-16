Reign Sign Isaiah Saville to AHL Contract

July 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign have signed goaltender Isaiah Saville to a one-year AHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Saville, 24, is entering his fourth pro season after spending the last three years on an entry-level NHL contract with the Vegas Golden Knights. He was drafted by Vegas in the fifth round of the 2019 NHL Draft (135 overall).

While Saville missed the 2024-25 regular season due to injury, he appeared in 22 AHL contests the year prior with the Henderson Silver Knights, posting a record of 7-12-1 with an .893 save percentage and one shutout. In 40 career AHL games with Henderson from 2022-24, Saville has a 17-18-1 record with a .902 save percentage and a 3.01 goals-against average.

Saville also made 33 appearances in the ECHL with the Savannah Ghost Pirates as a rookie during the 2022-23 year, posting a .920 save percentage and two shutouts.

Before turning pro, the Anchorage, Alaska native played collegiately at the University of Nebraska-Omaha for three seasons (2019-22), going 38-36-5 in 82 contests while recording a .907 save percentage and a 2.78 goals-against average. Saville also spent the 2018-19 year in the USHL with the Tri-City Storm, where he went 25-4-2 with a .925 save percentage and a 1.90 goals-against average in 34 games and earned the league's Goaltender of the Year award. He was also named the USA Hockey Dave Peterson Goalie of the Year that season.

Ontario will begin the forthcoming 2025-26 season with Opening Night at Toyota Arena on Friday, October 10 against the Tucson Roadrunners at 7 p.m.







