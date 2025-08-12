Keaton Mastrodonato Signs with Ontario

August 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign have signed forward Keaton Mastrodonato to a one-year AHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Mastrodonato, 24, is set to begin his third professional season after splitting time between the Colorado Eagles (AHL) and Utah Grizzlies (ECHL) last year. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound forward appeared in 13 games with Colorado and 53 with Utah, where he totaled 49 points on 19 goals and 30 assists.

A native of Powell River, British Columbia, Mastrodonato signed his first contract and made his pro debut with the Texas Stars late in the 2022-23 campaign. He then saw action in 19 contests with Texas the following year, scoring four goals, and also played 48 games for the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads, during which he contributed 42 points, including 24 goals and 18 assists. The attacker also added nine points for Idaho during the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs on four goals and five assists.

Before turning pro, Mastrodonato had a four-year career at Canisius College from 2019-23, which consisted of 123 total games and 97 points on 46 goals and 51 assists. As a senior, Mastrodonato helped lead the Golden Griffins to an Atlantic Hockey America (AHA) Conference Tournament Championship and an NCAA Tournament appearance by posting the best numbers of his NCAA career with 36 points on 16 goals and 20 assists in 42 games. Additionally, he played parts of three junior hockey seasons with the Alberni Valley Bulldogs in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) from 2016-19.

Mastrodonato is the ninth player signed to an AHL contract with Ontario for 2025-26, along with Jacob Doty, Jack Hughes, Kenta Isogai, Jack Millar, John Parker-Jones, Tim Rego, Isaiah Saville and Mattias Sholl.

Ontario will open the 2025-26 season on Friday, October 10 at Toyota Arena against the Tucson Roadrunners at 7 p.m.

