Reign Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule

Published on August 18, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

ONTARIO, Calif. - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, will host one preseason game prior to the 2025-26 regular season on Sunday, October 5 at Toyota Arena against the San Diego Gulls. The game is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. PT.

Tickets for the preseason contest, as well as all 2025-26 single game tickets will go on sale Friday, August 22 at 10 a.m. PT via axs.com and OntarioReign.com. The Reign are expected to announce additional home schedule details later this week, including promotions, themes and ticket packs.

In addition, the team will play an exhibition scrimmage at Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo on October 2 against the Coachella Valley Firebirds at 4 p.m.

Ontario will open the 2025-26 regular season on Friday, Oct. 10 at Toyota Arena against the Tucson Roadrunners at 7 p.m.

