Monsters Announce Changes to 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters and the American Hockey League announced the following time adjustments for upcoming home games at Rocket Arena during the team's 2025-26 regular season schedule.

Time Changes:

The Monsters' home game on Saturday, February 28, vs. the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins will now be played at 4:00 p.m.

The Monsters' home game on Saturday, March 7, vs. the Grand Rapids Griffins will now be played at 4:00 p.m.

The Monsters' home game on Sunday, March 29, vs. the Utica Comets will now be played at 3:00 p.m.







