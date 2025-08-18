Monsters Announce Changes to 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters and the American Hockey League announced the following time adjustments for upcoming home games at Rocket Arena during the team's 2025-26 regular season schedule.
Time Changes:
The Monsters' home game on Saturday, February 28, vs. the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins will now be played at 4:00 p.m.
The Monsters' home game on Saturday, March 7, vs. the Grand Rapids Griffins will now be played at 4:00 p.m.
The Monsters' home game on Sunday, March 29, vs. the Utica Comets will now be played at 3:00 p.m.
