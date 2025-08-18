Forward Danny Katic Signs One-Year, Two-Way AHL Contract with Belleville Sens

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - Belleville Senators general manager Matt Turek announced today the club has signed forward Danny Katic to a one-year American Hockey League contract for the 2025-26 season.

Katic, 25, joins the Senators for the 20252-26 AHL campaign after splitting last season between the Bloomington Bisons (ECHL) and Chicago Wolves (AHL). Katic had 21 points (13 goals, eight assists) in 24 games with Bloomington, and collected another four points (one goal, three assists) in 14 contests with Chicago.

Undrafted to the National Hockey League, Katic has played the majority of his professional career in the ECHL, dressing for a total of 151 games with the Bisons, and two seasons with the Norfolk Admirals, and registering 111 career ECHL points (55 goals, 56 assists).

Before turning pro, the Porcupine, Ontario, native suited up for a season at the University of Toronto (USports) and had 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in 17 games. His university stint followed a four-plus year career with the Saginaw Spirit (OHL) in which he picked up 67 points (23 goals, 44 assists) in 170 career games.







