Game Time Changed for March 7 at Cleveland

Published on August 18, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The American Hockey League on Monday announced that the start time for the Grand Rapids Griffins' road game at the Cleveland Monsters on Saturday, March 7 has been changed from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

