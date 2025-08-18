Game Time Changed for March 7 at Cleveland

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The American Hockey League on Monday announced that the start time for the Grand Rapids Griffins' road game at the Cleveland Monsters on Saturday, March 7 has been changed from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

