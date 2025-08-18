Game Time Changed for March 7 at Cleveland
Published on August 18, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The American Hockey League on Monday announced that the start time for the Grand Rapids Griffins' road game at the Cleveland Monsters on Saturday, March 7 has been changed from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2025-26 season will go on sale to the public later this summer through griffinshockey.com/tickets. Be sure to sign up to receive the Griffins Nation newsletters to be the first to know when tickets go on sale.
American Hockey League Stories from August 18, 2025
- Forward Danny Katic Signs One-Year, Two-Way AHL Contract with Belleville Sens - Belleville Senators
- Iowa Wild Announces 2025-26 Promotional Schedule - Iowa Wild
- Monsters Announce Changes to 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Time Changed for March 7 at Cleveland - Grand Rapids Griffins
- San Diego Gulls Announce Preseason Game at Ontario October 3 - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule - Ontario Reign
- Cristiano Simonetta Introduced as New Voice of the Checkers - Charlotte Checkers
- Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Forward Hudson Fasching to One-Year, Two-Way NHL/AHL Contract for the 2025-26 Season - Cleveland Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Grand Rapids Griffins Stories
- Game Time Changed for March 7 at Cleveland
- More Details for Detroit Red Wings' Red & White Game Announced
- Tickets for Red Wings' 'Red & White Game' in Grand Rapids on Sale Now
- Griffins Staff Wins Multiple AHL Awards
- Griffins Sign Alex Kannok Leipert to One-Year Contract