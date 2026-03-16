Griffins Home Game against Milwaukee Rescheduled for March 24

Published on March 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins' home game against the Milwaukee Admirals that was postponed on March 13 has been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 24 at 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena.

Tickets for the originally scheduled March 13 date will automatically be valid for the rescheduled date. Fans planning to attend the makeup March 24 game do not need to take any action, as their original printed or mobile ticket will be eligible to be scanned. Those who coordinated a March 13 group outing through the Griffins office will receive communication from their service representative with available ticket options but may also contact Griffins Group Sales at 616-774-4585 ext. 4 for assistance.

For that night's 14th annual Purple Community Game presented by the Van Andel Institute, fans will enjoy many purple elements, ranging from a variety of purple concession stand items such as popcorn, cotton candy, and cocktails to graphics during the game. In addition to purple merchandise being available for purchase on the concourse, fans can take advantage of specially priced lower- and upper-level seats that start at just $20 per ticket, and a portion of every Purple Pack purchased will be donated to Van Andel Institute.

The Griffins wear special purple jerseys for this game, a select number of which will be autographed and available for auction following the game in Sections 121 and 122. Fans will also be able to enjoy $2 beers and $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m., at select stands while supplies last.

Outside of attending the rescheduled date, fans have the following options for their March 13 tickets. The deadline for all refunds and exchanges is this Friday, March 20 at 5 p.m.

EXCHANGE FOR ANOTHER HOME GAME

Fans may exchange their tickets for another 2025-26 regular-season game by completing this 3/13/26 Ticket Option Form. All tickets within the order will be exchanged, and seats will be assigned as close as possible to the original seating location based on availability. New tickets will appear in fans' Griffins accounts within three to five business days.

REQUEST A REFUND

Single-game ticket buyers who prefer a refund may complete the 3/13 Ticket Option Form and include the name, email address, phone number, and credit card number associated with the purchase. Refunds will be issued to the original method of payment and processed within four to six business days of submission. It may take up to 10 business days for funds to appear in fans' accounts.

Fans who purchased tickets through a secondary marketplace must contact that seller directly regarding its refund policy.







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