Islanders' Beckman Suspended One Game
Published on March 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Bridgeport Islanders forward Adam Beckman has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a boarding incident in a game at Charlotte on Mar. 14.
Beckman will miss Bridgeport's game Saturday (Mar. 21) vs. Hershey.
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