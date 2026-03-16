Islanders' Beckman Suspended One Game

Published on March 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Bridgeport Islanders forward Adam Beckman has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a boarding incident in a game at Charlotte on Mar. 14.

Beckman will miss Bridgeport's game Saturday (Mar. 21) vs. Hershey.







American Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2026

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