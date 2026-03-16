Sens Pick up Sweet Sweep in Hershey to Earn Third Straight Win

Published on March 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release









Belleville Senators goaltender Leevi Meriläinen

(Belleville Senators) Belleville Senators goaltender Leevi Meriläinen(Belleville Senators)

It was a pretty sweet weekend trip to Hershey, Pennsylvania, for the Belleville Sens this past weekend, as they rolled into Giant Center and picked up a pair of solid wins against the Hershey Bears (AHL Affiliate of the Washington Capitals).

After a handful of roster moves at last Friday's AHL Trade Deadline, the Sens were able to work in their new additions seamlessly and outscore the Bears 11-5, to secure a third straight victory and get them just three points back of the Rochester Americans (AHL Affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres) for the last playoff spot in the North Division. Belleville has 12 games remaining in the regular season and will settle in for five straight home games at CAA Arena, as the push to the postseason continues.

The latest information on the 2025-26 Calder Cup Playoff Picture can be found by visiting the American Hockey League's daily playoff primer.

Here's a recap of the weekend wins in Chocolatetown, USA.

Saturday, March 14, 2026: Belleville Senators - 6 @ Hershey Bears - 3

The Belleville Senators kicked off their weekend in Hershey by doubling up the Bears 6-3 last Saturday night. The performance marked the Belleville debuts of defencemen Samuel Bolduc and Ryan O'Rourke, who were acquired at the AHL Trade Deadline, and Sam Sedley, who recently signed a professional try out with the Sens, and was highlighted by a four-assist performance by Sens rookie blueliner Carter Yakemchuk. Grame Clarke had a goal and a pair of assists, while Djibril Toure, Hayden Hodgson, Keean Washkurak, Xavier Bourgault, and Mark Duarte also tallied for Belleville. Mads Sogaard stopped 15 of 18 shots to earn the win in a matchup that Interim Head Coach Andrew Campbell called a "pretty complete effort".

Sunday, March 15, 2026: Belleville Senators - 5 @ Hershey Bears - 2

The Sens picked up right where they left off on Sunday afternoon, continuing their offensive onslaught in the season finale of their four-game season set with the Bears, in Hershey. Forward Graeme Clarke scored again and added another helper, while Xavier Bourgault, Olle Lycksell, Tomas Hamara, and Landen Hookey also found the back of the net. Leevi Merilainen was busy in the Belleville net but turned aside 38 of the 40 shots he faced in the win.

Recent Transactions:

Mar.9/26: #48 Dennis Gilbert (D) - DELETE - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Mar.10/26: #3 Sam Sedley (D) - ADD - Signed to PTO

Mar.12/26: #24 Jan Jenik - DELTE - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL) - Traded to Los Angeles (NHL)

Mar.12/26: #58 Samuel Bolduc (D) - ADD - Loaned from Ottawa (NHL) - Traded from Los Angeles (NHL)

Mar.13/26: #25 Ryan O'Rourke (D) - ADD - Traded from Laval (AHL)

Mar.13/26: #21 Riley Kidney (F) - ADD - Loaned from Ottawa (NHL) - Traded from Montreal (NHL)

Mar.13/26: #30 Hunter Shepard (G) - DELETE - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL) - Traded to Montreal (NHL)

Mar.14/26: #33 Lassi Thomson (D) - DELETE - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Click here for a full list of Belleville Sens transactions.

Statistical Leaders:

Points: 55 (T-5th in AHL)

#43 Arthur Kaliyev (F)

Goals: 31 (1st in AHL)

#43 Arthur Kaliyev (F)

Assists: 30

#10 Phil Daoust (C)

Power Play Goals: 15 (2nd in AHL)

#43 Arthur Kaliyev (F)

Plus/Minus: +11

#58 Samuel Bolduc (D)

Penalty Minutes: 103 (T-14th in AHL)

#42 Hayden Hodgson (RW)

Goals Against Average: 3.33

#35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

Save Percentage: .896

#35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

Wins: 7

#31 Leevi Merilainen (G)

Shutouts: 1

#31 Jackson Parsons (G)

#35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

#40 Mads Sogaard (G)

This Week:

The Sens return home for a critical five-game homestand as the push towards the Calder Cup Playoffs continues. Belleville hosts the North Division rival Cleveland Monsters (AHL Affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets) on Wednesday, and then welcomes Atlantic Division foes the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL Affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins) on Friday, and the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL Affiliate of the St. Louis Blues) on Saturday. Next week, it's a double header weekend against the Manitoba Moose (AHL Affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets). All of the upcoming games can be heard free on the Belleville Sens Entertainment Network. You can also watch along by subscribing to AHLTV on FloHockey.

Ticket Info:

Single-game tickets for all home games in the 2025-26 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster or at the Belleville Sens Box Office located inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre. Details on season seat memberships, flex packs, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.

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American Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2026

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