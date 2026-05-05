Belleville Senators Announce Trio of 2026/27 Guaranteed Dates, Including 10th Anniversary Home Opener

Published on May 5, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are excited to announce a trio of guaranteed dates for the 2026/27 season, including the club's 10th anniversary home opener on Friday, October 2, 2026.

Game times and opponents are still to be determined, but the Sens are releasing three home dates for the 2026/27 American Hockey League Season.

1) Friday, October 2nd, 2026 - 10th Anniversary Home Opener

2) Friday, January 8th, 2027 - Women in Sports Night

3) Monday, February 15th, 2027 - 613 Country Celebration

Not only will the Senators' 2026/27 home opener mark the start of a season celebrating 10 years of the American Hockey League in the Bay of Quinte Region, but it's also the first time in franchise history that the club will play their season-opening game on home ice, rather than starting on the road.

"All three of these dates will be marquee moments on our calendar, and key opportunities to celebrate the continued growth of 613 Country, while also recognizing the people who are helping to drive sports forward in the Bay of Quinte Region," said Belleville Sens Vice President of Business Operations John Mathers. "We want to get these dates out to fans now as excitement starts building towards our home opener in just a few months, and we release more of our plans ahead of our 10th AHL season."

Season seat memberships for the Belleville Sens' 10th anniversary season are on sale now. To mark your spot for the 10th season of Belleville Senators Hockey in the Bay of Quinte, click here to visit the 2026-27 Season Seat Renewals Page, or email tickets@bellevillesens.com.

More information on Sens on Demand ticket packs, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.







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