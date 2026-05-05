Condors Announce 2026-27 Guaranteed Dates
Published on May 5, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The 29th season of Condors hockey will be here before you know it! Preparations are already underway with the announcement of the team's guaranteed home dates for next season. Mark your calendars!
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17 - Home Opener
TUESDAY, NOVEMER 17 (10:30 a.m.) - Field Trip Day
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 28 - Teddy Bear Toss
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 19
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 27
SATURDAY, JANUARY 2
SATURDAY, MARCH 20
A full schedule will be unveiled later this summer.
Ticket plans, Condors365 Memberships, and more are on sale now. With a plan to fit every lifestyle, now is the perfect time to make sure you have your seat to the most fun in Condorstown.
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