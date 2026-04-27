Condors Season Ends in Game 3 Loss

Published on April 27, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors season came to an end in a 6-2 Game 3 loss to the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Sunday evening.

The first period was controlled by the Condors with a 15-5 shot edge, but neither team could find an opener.

The second period was the difference as the Firebirds scored four times on 14 shots to take a 4-0 lead into the third.

Bakersfield mounted a furious comeback in the third period and cut the lead to 4-2 on goals from Damien Carfagna (1st) and Quinn Hutson (3rd), but Coachella would get insurance and ultimately win 6-2.

Viljami Marjala had six assists in the series. Hutson had a goal in each game.







American Hockey League Stories from April 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.