Condors Season Ends in Game 3 Loss
Published on April 27, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors season came to an end in a 6-2 Game 3 loss to the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Sunday evening.
The first period was controlled by the Condors with a 15-5 shot edge, but neither team could find an opener.
The second period was the difference as the Firebirds scored four times on 14 shots to take a 4-0 lead into the third.
Bakersfield mounted a furious comeback in the third period and cut the lead to 4-2 on goals from Damien Carfagna (1st) and Quinn Hutson (3rd), but Coachella would get insurance and ultimately win 6-2.
Viljami Marjala had six assists in the series. Hutson had a goal in each game.
American Hockey League Stories from April 27, 2026
- Firebirds to Face Ontario Reign in Second Round of 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Reign Announce Schedule for Pacific Division Semifinals - Ontario Reign
- Condors Season Ends in Game 3 Loss - Bakersfield Condors
- Division Semifinal Schedules Announced for 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs - AHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.