Firebirds to Face Ontario Reign in Second Round of 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs

Published on April 27, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







Firebirds defeated the Bakersfield Condors in game three of the first round of the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs by the final score of 6-2. The Firebirds now will take on the Ontario Reign in round two in best-of-five series beginning this Wednesday night in Ontario, CA.

The first two games will take place at Toyota Arena in Ontario before the series shifts to Acrisure Arena for game three and, if necessary, game four. If game five is needed, it will be played at Toyota Arena.

Second Round Schedule:

Game 1 - Wednesday, April 29 at Ontario (Toyota Arena) - 7:00 p.m.

Game 2 - Friday, May 1 - Coachella Valley at Ontario (Toyota Arena) - 7:00 p.m.

Game 3 - Tuesday, May 5 - Ontario at Coachella Valley (Acrisure Arena) - 7:00 p.m.

*Game 4 - Thursday, May 7 - Ontario at Coachella Valley (Acrisure Arena) - 7:00 p.m.

*Game 5 - Saturday, May 9 - Coachella Valley at Ontario (Toyota Arena) - 6:00 p.m.

*If necessary

Away Game Watch Parties:

More information will be shared early this week on Away Game Watch Parties around the Coachella Valley.

Tickets:

Secure your seats for the best hockey of the season. Tickets for second round home games are on sale now at CVFirebirds.com/Playoffs or avoid online fees by visiting the Ticketmaster Box Office at Acrisure Arena.

The Ticketmaster Box Office at Acrisure Arena will be open on Friday, May 1 and Saturday, May 2 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. PT. More details to come.

For more information and updates, be sure to follow the Firebirds on all social media platforms @Firebirds.







American Hockey League Stories from April 27, 2026

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