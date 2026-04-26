Oscar Fisker Molgaard's Late Goal Forces Game 3

Published on April 25, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







Firebirds and Condors to Play Winner-Take-All Game 3 Tomorrow at Acrisure Arena.

The Firebirds defeated the Bakersfield Condors at Acrisure Arena on Saturday night in Game 2 of the best-of-three first round series by the final score of 5-4. Oscar Fisker Molgaard scored with 3:10 left in regulation to force a winner-take-all Game 3 on Sunday at 5 p.m. PT.

Fisker Molgaard finished the game with two goals, while Eduard Sale, Jagger Firkus, and Mitchell Stephens all hit the back of the net in the winning effort.

The Firebirds powerplay bounced back after going 0-for-6 in Game 1, scoring twice on five opportunities. The penalty kill surrendered two goals on five Condors powerplays in the win.

Goaltender Nikke Kokko made 11 saves as Coachella Valley outshot Bakersfield 23-15.

Tickets are available starting at just $27 at CVFirebirds.com/Playoffs. Save on online fees at the Ticketmaster Box Office at Acrisure Arena, opens at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. PT.

THREE STARS:

3) Ty Nelson - CV: Nelson recorded two assists and blocked some key shots to help his team to victory.

2) Jacob Melanson - CV: Melanson picked up two assists, including the primary helper on the Firebirds' game-winning goal.

1) Oscar Fisker Molgaard - CV: Fisker Molgaard lit the lamp twice, the most important goal coming with 3:10 left in regular to win the game for Coachella Valley.







American Hockey League Stories from April 25, 2026

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