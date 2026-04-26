AHL Announces Schedule for P-Bruins' Atlantic Division Semifinals Series vs. Thunderbirds

Published on April 25, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - The American Hockey League has announced the schedule for the Providence Bruins' best-of-five Atlantic Division Semifinals series of the Calder Cup Playoffs against the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Atlantic Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

A1-Providence Bruins vs. A6-Springfield Thunderbirds

Game 1 - Fri., May 1 - Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Game 2 - Sun., May 3 - Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Game 3 - Tue., May 5 - Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

*Game 4 - Thu., May 7 - Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

*Game 5 - Sat., May 9 - Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Tickets for the Atlantic Division Semifinals will be available at providencebruins.com.

Every minute of Bruins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







American Hockey League Stories from April 25, 2026

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