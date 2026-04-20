Mougenel Selected as Winner of Louis A.R. Pieri Memorial Award as AHL's Outstanding Coach

Published on April 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Springfield, MA - The American Hockey League announced today, April 20, that Providence Bruins Head Coach Ryan Mougenel has been selected as the winner of the Louis A.R. Pieri Memorial Award as the AHL's most outstanding coach for the 2025-26 season. This award is voted on by fellow coaches and members of the media representing each of the league's 32 member cities.

Mougenel guided the 2025-26 Providence Bruins to a 54-16-2-0 record in his eighth season with the organization and fifth as the head coach. The P-Bruins secured the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy as the AHL's regular season champions with 110 points and posted the fourth-highest points percentage in the AHL's 90-year history (.764).

Providence compiled a plus-77 goal differential, while ranking sixth in the AHL with 239 goals for and second with 162 goals allowed. The P-Bruins also set a franchise-best 13-game winning streak spanning from January 17 to February 20. The team lost back-to-back games just three times this season.

The Scarborough, Ontario, native, also represented the Providence Bruins as the Atlantic Division's coach at the AHL All-Star Classic in February.

"This is well-deserved recognition of both Providence's success and the impact Ryan has made as a coach and leader," said Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold. "His strengths as a teacher, communicator and culture-builder have been a major factor in that success. Along with his staff, he has done an outstanding job developing our players on and off the ice, and we are fortunate to have someone so committed to our players and organization. Congratulations to Ryan, his family, and the entire staff."

Mougenel began his coaching career in 2005 as an assistant with the Fresno Falcons (ECHL), before becoming the head coach of the Las Vegas Wranglers (ECHL) in 2009. He was hired as an assistant coach for San Jose's AHL affiliate in 2014, prior to joining the Providence staff as an assistant coach in 2018. Mougenel was named the 13th head coach of the Providence Bruins in August of 2021.







American Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2026

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