Hershey's Ilya Protas Named Upper Deck AHL Rookie of the Month
Published on April 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Hershey Bears forward Ilya Protas has been selected as the Upper Deck AHL Rookie of the Month for April.
Protas recorded 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in six games with Hershey while also making his NHL debut during the month.
Protas' month was highlighted by a five-assist, six-point performance in the Bears' 8-1 win at Hartford on Apr. 4. He was recalled by Washington and earned an assist in his NHL debut on Apr. 8 before tallying a goal and two assists in the Capitals' 6-3 win at Pittsburgh on Apr. 11. After four games with the Caps, Protas returned to Hershey and helped the Bears secure a Calder Cup Playoff berth with two assists in their clinching 5-1 win at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Apr. 15. He completed the regular season with a goal and an assist in a 5-4 overtime victory vs. Rochester on Apr. 19.
Selected by Washington in the third round of the 2024 NHL Draft, the 19-year-old Protas led all AHL rookies and tied for sixth overall in scoring with 66 points (29 goals, 37 assists) in 69 games for Hershey, leading the team in goals, points, power-play goals (11) and plus/minus rating (+17). His 66 points were also the fourth-most by a teenager in AHL history, and helped him earn a spot on the 2025-26 AHL All-Rookie Team.
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