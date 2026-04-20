Tickets on Sale for Condors Home Playoff Game Thursday
Published on April 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
Tickets for Round 1, Game 1 of the Calder Cup Playoffs are on sale now. Bakersfield hosts Coachella Valley on Thursday at Dignity Health Arena to begin its run to a Calder Cup. Fun starts at just $15!
FULL FIRST ROUND SCHEDULE
(5) BAKERSFIELD CONDORS vs (4) COACHELLA VALLEY FIREBIRDS (best-of-3)
GAME 1: Thursday, April 23: Coachella Valley @ BAKERSFIELD (Dignity Health Arena), 7 p.m.
GAME 2: Saturday, April 25: Bakersfield @ COACHELLA VALLEY (Acrisure Arena), 6 p.m.
GAME 3: Sunday, April 26: Bakersfield @ COACHELLA VALLEY (Acrisure Arena), 5 p.m.*
*-if necessary
American Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2026
- Providence's Ryan Mougenel Voted Winner of Louis A.R. Pieri Memorial Award for 2025-26 - AHL
- Mougenel Selected as Winner of Louis A.R. Pieri Memorial Award as AHL's Outstanding Coach - Providence Bruins
- Eagles Sign Miska to Professional Tryout Agreement - Colorado Eagles
- Kaliyev Claims Willie Marshall Award as AHL's Top Goal-Scorer in 2025-26 - Belleville Senators
- Tickets on Sale for Condors Home Playoff Game Thursday - Bakersfield Condors
- Michal Postava Named AHL Player of the Week - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Grand Rapids' Michal Postava Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Marlies to Face Rochester Americans in First Round - Toronto Marlies
- Playoff Tickets Are on Sale Now - Texas Stars
- Regular Season Wrap Up - Charlotte Checkers
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