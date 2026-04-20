Tickets on Sale for Condors Home Playoff Game Thursday

Published on April 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







Tickets for Round 1, Game 1 of the Calder Cup Playoffs are on sale now. Bakersfield hosts Coachella Valley on Thursday at Dignity Health Arena to begin its run to a Calder Cup. Fun starts at just $15!

FULL FIRST ROUND SCHEDULE

(5) BAKERSFIELD CONDORS vs (4) COACHELLA VALLEY FIREBIRDS (best-of-3)

GAME 1: Thursday, April 23: Coachella Valley @ BAKERSFIELD (Dignity Health Arena), 7 p.m.

GAME 2: Saturday, April 25: Bakersfield @ COACHELLA VALLEY (Acrisure Arena), 6 p.m.

GAME 3: Sunday, April 26: Bakersfield @ COACHELLA VALLEY (Acrisure Arena), 5 p.m.*

*-if necessary







American Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2026

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