Marlies to Face Rochester Americans in First Round

Published on April 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies are set to face the Rochester Americans in the First Round of the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs. Toronto's 15th postseason begins at Coca-Cola Coliseum on Wednesday, April 22 at 7:00 p.m. in the opening best-of-three series.

FIRST ROUND

Wednesday, April 22

Game 1 - Rochester Americans at Toronto Marlies - 7:00 p.m. EST

Friday, April 24

Game 2 - Toronto Marlies at Rochester Americans - 7:05 p.m. EST

Sunday, April 26

*Game 3 - Rochester Americans at Toronto Marlies - 4:00 p.m. EST

*If necessary

Visit Marlies.ca to place a deposit for 2026-27 Marlies Season Tickets. Marlies Season Ticket Holders receive complimentary tickets to all home games in Round 1, 2 and 3 of the Calder Cup Playoffs. Single game playoff tickets are now available at Ticketmaster.ca. For more information on the 2026 Calder CupPlayoffs, fans are encouraged to register at Marlies.ca/Insider to stay up to date.







American Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2026

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