Marlies to Face Rochester Americans in First Round
Published on April 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies are set to face the Rochester Americans in the First Round of the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs. Toronto's 15th postseason begins at Coca-Cola Coliseum on Wednesday, April 22 at 7:00 p.m. in the opening best-of-three series.
FIRST ROUND
Wednesday, April 22
Game 1 - Rochester Americans at Toronto Marlies - 7:00 p.m. EST
Friday, April 24
Game 2 - Toronto Marlies at Rochester Americans - 7:05 p.m. EST
Sunday, April 26
*Game 3 - Rochester Americans at Toronto Marlies - 4:00 p.m. EST
*If necessary
Visit Marlies.ca to place a deposit for 2026-27 Marlies Season Tickets. Marlies Season Ticket Holders receive complimentary tickets to all home games in Round 1, 2 and 3 of the Calder Cup Playoffs. Single game playoff tickets are now available at Ticketmaster.ca. For more information on the 2026 Calder CupPlayoffs, fans are encouraged to register at Marlies.ca/Insider to stay up to date.
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