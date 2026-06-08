Marlies Advance to Calder Cup Finals

Published on June 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Toronto Marlies News Release







PENGUINS 1 | MARLIES 2 (OT)

CONFERENCE FINALS, GAME 6

SUN., JUNE 7, 2026 - 6:05 P.M. (EST)

MOHEGAN ARENA (WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA)

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Toronto: E. Cowan (7) (R. Tverberg, L. Haymes), A Nylander (5) (B. Valis, C. Paré)

Goaltender: A. Akhtyamov (39/40) W

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W-B/Scranton: A. McDonough (4) PP (A. Hayes, H. Brunicke)

Goaltender: S. Murashov (37/39) L

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ON THE SCORESHEET

- Easton Cowan put the Marlies on the board at 9:11 of the second period. He has 13 points (6 goals, 7 assists) in 17 games this postseason and leads all rookies.

- Alex Nylander scored the game-winning goal in overtime. This was his second game-winning goal of the poseason. He has five goals in 19 postseason games.

- Ryan Tverberg recorded the primary assist on Cowan's second period goal. He has 11 points (5 goals, 6 assists) in 19 postseason games.

- Luke Haymes had the secondary assist on Cowan's second period goal. He has 11 points (3 goals, 8 assists) in 19 postseason games.

- Borya Valis registered the primary assist on Nylander's overtime goal. This was his first point of the postseason.

- Cédric Paré picked up the secondary assist on Nylander's overtime goal. He has nine point (3 goals, 6 assists) in 19 postseason games.

- Artur Akhtyamov stopped 39 of 40 shots he faced. He is 11-6-0 this postseason with a 2.23 goals against average and a 0.923 save percentage.

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TEAM NOTES

- Toronto advances to the Calder Cup Finals for the first time since 2018 and the third time in franchise history.

- Toronto is 2-0 in overtime this postseason.

- Toronto is 7-5-0 when not scoring first.

- The Marlies were 3-for-4 on the penalty kill and 0-for-2 on the power play. Toronto is 4-6-0 when not scoring on the power play and 9-4-0 when allowing a goal on the penalty kill.

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton outshot Toronto 40-39. Vinni Lettieri led the Marlies with six shots on net. Toronto is 6-4-0 when outshot by their opponent.

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MARLIES LEADERS

Goals 8 (V. Lettieri)

Assists 14 (W. Villeneuve)

Points 17 (V. Lettieri)

PPG 4 (V. Lettieri)

Shots 51 (V. Lettieri)

+/- +7 (C. Paré, M. Rifai)

PIMS 78 (M. Pezzetta)







American Hockey League Stories from June 7, 2026

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