Toronto Marlies Win Richard F. Canning Trophy as AHL's Eastern Conference Champions

Published on June 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The Toronto Marlies are heading to the 2026 Calder Cup Finals after capturing the Richard F. Canning Trophy as the American Hockey League's Eastern Conference champions tonight.

The Marlies eliminated the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in the Eastern Conference Finals with a 2-1 overtime victory in Game 6 in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. They are heading to their third Calder Cup Finals, and their first since winning the championship in 2018.

Alex Nylander scored the series-clinching goal at 13:44 of overtime.

The Marlies, the top development team of the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs, are 12-7 this postseason after finishing fourth in the North Division with a record of 36-26-5-5 (82 points). Their .569 points percentage is the lowest by an eventual Calder Cup finalist since Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (.538) reached the Finals in 2004.

Led by third-year head coach John Gruden, Toronto has defeated Rochester (2-1), Laval (3-2), Cleveland (3-2) and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (4-2) to win the Eastern Conference championship. They will face the winner of the Western Conference Finals between the Colorado Eagles and the Chicago Wolves; the Eagles hold a 3-2 series lead entering Game 6 this evening.

Established in 1990, the AHL's Eastern Conference championship trophy honors Richard F. Canning, who served the AHL for more than 50 years during his career including a term as league president from 1958-61. Mr. Canning is recognized as the author of the AHL's constitution, by-laws and regulations.







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