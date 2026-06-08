Wolves Rally to Stun Eagles 3-2 and Force Game 7
Published on June 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Chicago Wolves News Release
The Chicago Wolves forced a decisive Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals of the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs when they rallied to tip the Colorado Eagles 3-2 in Game 6 on Sunday night in Loveland, Colo.
Ronan Seeley notched the winner late in the third period and Juuso Valimaki and Joel Nystrom also scored to help the Wolves even the series at 3-3 with Game 7 scheduled for Monday night in Colorado. The winner of that game will face the Toronto Marlies in the 2026 Calder Cup Finals.
Below is a link to highlights of Game 6 for use by media:
Highlights - Western Conference Finals Game 6
The Eagles took a 2-0 advantage after one period on goals by Jack Ahcan and Valtteri Puustinen.
Early in the second, Valimaki cut the deficit in half with his third tally of the postseason. With the Wolves on the power play, the veteran defenseman took a feed from Ryan Suzuki in the left circle and wired a wrist shot past Colorado netminder Tent Miner to the glove side. Suzuki and Noah Philp recorded assists.
Nystrom's highlight-reel goal with 7 minutes, 3 seconds remaining in the third evened the score at 2-2. The defenseman spun around a defender and flipped a backhander to the net that ricocheted off Miner and into the back of the net. The unassisted marker was Nystrom's second goal of the playoffs.
The Wolves kept coming and Seeley scored the winner with 4:14 remaining when the defenseman fired a shot from the top of the left circle that found its way through traffic and Miner's pads. On Seeley's first goal of the postseason, Evan Vierling picked up an assist.
Amir Miftakhov (35 saves) was sensational to earn the win in goal for the Wolves while Miner (19 saves) took the loss for the Eagles.
Next up: The Wolves travel to Colorado to face the Eagles in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday night (8:05 p.m.).
Western Conference Finals Schedule
All times Central
Game 1: Wolves 3, Eagles 2
Game 2: Eagles 5, Wolves 2
Game 3: Eagles 3, Wolves 2
Game 4: Wolves 2, Eagles 1
Game 5: Eagles 7, Wolves 3
Game 6: Wolves 3, Eagles 2
Game 7: Monday, June 8, 8:05 p.m., Blue Arena
American Hockey League Stories from June 7, 2026
- Penguins Eliminated with Game 6, Overtime Loss - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolves Rally to Defeat Colorado 3-2, Force Game Seven - Colorado Eagles
- Wolves Rally to Stun Eagles 3-2 and Force Game 7 - Chicago Wolves
- Marlies Advance to Calder Cup Finals - Toronto Marlies
- Toronto Marlies Win Richard F. Canning Trophy as AHL's Eastern Conference Champions - AHL
- Defensemen Brent Johnson, Quinn Beauchesne Join Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
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