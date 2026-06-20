Wolves' Season Ends with 4-3 Loss to Marlies in Game 5

Published on June 19, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







TORONTO - The Chicago Wolves' 2025-26 American Hockey League season came to an end when they fell to the Toronto Marlies 4-3 in Game 5 of the Calder Cup Finals on Friday night at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Felix Unger Sorum had two goals and an assist and Josiah Slavin also scored but the Wolves came up short as the Marlies won the best-of-seven series 4-1 to capture the second Calder Cup championship in franchise history. The Wolves' bid for a sixth league title-and fourth Calder Cup-came up short in their sixth trip to the Calder Cup Finals.

The Wolves struck first when Unger Sorum scored midway through the opening period. The forward floated a shot from the point that found its way through traffic and past Marlies netminder Artur Akhtyamov. Cal Foote earned an assist.

Slavin's marker late in the first put the Wolves out in front 2-0. The captain took a cross-ice feed from Unger Sorum and ripped a one-timer from the right circle into the back of the net for Slavin's third goal of the postseason. Unger Sorum and Noah Philp had assists.

Toronto then reeled off four consecutive goals with Landon Sim, Benoit-Olivier Groulx, Jacob Quillan and Vinni Lettieri all scoring to give the Marlies a 4-2 advantage late into the second period.

Unger Sorum's second of the game-and fifth of the postseason-came with 6 seconds remaining in the period. With the Wolves on the power play, a mad scramble in front finally resulted in the puck squirting to Unger Sorum, who buried it to give Chicago life heading into the third. Ryan Suzuki and Philp assisted on the play.

Cayden Primeau (19 saves) took the loss in goal for the Wolves while Akhtyamov (27 saves) recorded the win for the Marlies.







American Hockey League Stories from June 19, 2026

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