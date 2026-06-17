Wolves Blanked by Marlies 1-0 in Game 3

Published on June 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







TORONTO-The Chicago Wolves fell to the Toronto Marlies 1-0 in Game 3 of the 2026 Calder Cup Finals on Tuesday night at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

The Wolves were unable to solve Marlies goaltender Artur Akhtyamov, who made 24 saves to record the shutout and help Toronto take a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series with Game 4 scheduled for Thursday night at Toronto.

After a scoreless opening period during which the Wolves held a 13-5 shot advantage, the Marlies struck on a goal by Easton Cowan early in the second period.

Akhtyamov made the score hold up the rest of the way.

Cayden Primeau (27 saves) suffered the loss in goal for the Wolves.

Next up: The Wolves travel to Toronto to face the Marlies in Game 4 of the 2026 Calder Cup Finals on Thursday night (6 p.m.).

Calder Cup Finals Schedule

All times Central

Game 1: Marlies 4, Wolves 2

Game 2: Marlies 5, Wolves 4 (OT)

Game 3: Marlies 1, Wolves 0

Game 4: Thursday, June 18, 6 p.m., Coca-Cola Coliseum

Game 5: Friday, June 19, 6 p.m., Coca-Cola Coliseum*

Game 6: Sunday, June 21, 3 p.m., Allstate Arena*

Game 7: Tuesday, June 23, 7 p.m., Allstate Arena*

*-if necessary







American Hockey League Stories from June 16, 2026

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