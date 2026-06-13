Wolves Drop 4-2 Decision to Marlies in Game 1

Published on June 12, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







ROSEMONT, IL - The Chicago Wolves fell to the Toronto Marlies 4-2 in Game 1 of the 2026 Calder Cup Finals on Friday night at Allstate Arena.

Bradly Nadeau and Skyler Brind'Amour each scored goals but the Wolves came up short and now trail the Marlies 1-0 in the best-of-seven series with Game 2 scheduled for Sunday at Allstate Arena. Vinni Lettieri notched the winner for Toronto midway through the third period.

The Wolves struck first when Nadeau found the back of the net midway through the opening period. The forward pounced on a rebound of a Ryan Suzuki shot near the left post and banged it past Marlies netminder Artur Akhtyamov to the stick side. Suzuki and Justin Robidas recorded assists on Nadeau's sixth goal of the postseason.

Later in the first, Toronto answered with a tally by Ben Danford to knot the score at 1-1 heading into the second.

Brind'Amour's second goal of the postseason late in the second period again staked the Wolves to the lead. Noel Gunler took a stretch pass from Charles Alexis Legault at the Marlies blue line, waited patiently with the puck until putting a pass right on the tape of a streaking Brind'Amour in the slot. Brind'Amour then solved Akhtyamov by sliding a backhander through the goalie's pads. Gunler and Legault had assists on the marker.

The Marlies' Cedric Pare scored in the final minute of the second to even the contest at 2-2 after two.

In the third, Lettieri put the Marlies out in front and then sealed the deal with an empty-netter.

Amir Miftakhov (21 saves) took the loss in goal for the Wolves while Akhtyamov (26 saves) earned the win for the Marlies.

Next up: The Wolves host the Toronto Marlies in Game 2 of the 2026 Calder Cup Finals on Sunday at Allstate Arena (3 p.m.).

Calder Cup Finals Schedule

All times Central

Game 1: Marlies 4, Wolves 2

Game 2: Sunday, June 14, 3 p.m., Allstate Arena

Game 3: Tuesday, June 16, 6 p.m., Coca-Cola Coliseum

Game 4: Thursday, June 18, 6 p.m., Coca-Cola Coliseum

Game 5: Friday, June 19, 6 p.m., Coca-Cola Coliseum*

Game 6: Sunday, June 21, 3 p.m., Allstate Arena*

Game 7: Tuesday, June 23, 7 p.m., Allstate Arena*

*-if necessary







American Hockey League Stories from June 12, 2026

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