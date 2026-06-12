Chicago Wolves Open Calder Cup Finals

Published on June 12, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves open the 2026 Calder Cup Finals against the Toronto Marlies with Game 1 on Friday night at Allstate Arena.

The Wolves have home-ice advantage in best-of-seven series that will determine the champion of the American Hockey League.

In seeking their sixth league championship--and fourth Calder Cup--the Wolves have dispatched the Texas Stars, Grand Rapids Griffins and Colorado Eagles, respectively, to reach the Finals for the first time since capturing the 2022 Calder Cup.

The Wolves and Marlies faced off four times during the 2025-26 regular season with each team winning twice-including once in each building. Forward Noel Gunler led the Wolves in scoring with a goal and four assists in the four contests while Skyler Brind'Amour and Dominik Badinka each had two goals. Marc Johnstone and Jacob Quillan led the Marlies in scoring against the Wolves, each with four points.

Thanks to finishing with a better regular-season record than the Marlies-the Wolves went 36-21-8-7 for 87 points while Toronto was 36-26-5-5 for 82 points-Chicago has home-ice advantage with Games 1 and 2 at Allstate Arena and, if necessary, Games 6 and 7.

Calder Cup Finals Schedule

All times Central

Game 1: Friday, June 12, 7 p.m., Allstate Arena

Game 2: Sunday, June 14, 3 p.m., Allstate Arena

Game 3: Tuesday, June 16, 6 p.m., Coca-Cola Coliseum

Game 4: Thursday, June 18, 6 p.m., Coca-Cola Coliseum

Game 5: Friday, June 19, 6 p.m., Coca-Cola Coliseum*

Game 6: Sunday, June 21, 3 p.m., Allstate Arena*

Game 7: Tuesday, June 23, 7 p.m., Allstate Arena*

*-if necessary







American Hockey League Stories from June 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.